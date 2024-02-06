Sikeston, Missouri native -- pastor, barbecue restaurant proprietor and barbershop owner -- Byron Bonner's plate may look full to some, but he wouldn't have it any other way.

Bonner sat content at the ordering window inside of his latest endeavor -- across the street from where he used to sell drugs, he said -- at Tru-Que at 402 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday afternoon and explained how God changed his life for the better.

His new barbecue joint, True-Que, opened Nov. 10 and had quite the long line on opening day, he said.

"Me and the guy who owns this property, we're talking about me possibly buying it," Bonner said about expanding the location. "And I want to buy it."

His plans for the location include offering more of an adjoining dining experience.

"When you buy your food, you can sit down over there with tables and TVs," he said, pointing outside, adding that he'd also like to do catering.

True-Que is "real busy" in the summer months, Bonner said.

"We're busy now," he said. "Busier than I ever thought I'd be."

Before moving into his new location, Bonner said he would cook on the street, even during freezing temperatures.

"Because standing by the smoker you're not cold," he said. "People would pull up, and we'd just let them sit in their cars (and order). They were so spoiled."

Byron Bonner poses for a photo in an alleyway off Good Hope Street on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau, a site he said he and his friends used to sell and do drugs before he found his faith in God. KASSI JACKSON

Bonner said he started out on the street in front of his house and the barbershop for a couple years, peddling his barbecue'd menu.

But Bonner has traveled a long road to his current joy-filled destination.

"I was having some problems; I had a drug problem for probably 15 years," Bonner said of a previous nine-year span in Sikeston working as a manager at a Domino's location.

Bonner said he "finally got delivered," and started attending church.

He went from joining a church, to being choir/music director, minister and ultimately pastor in the early 2000s, Bonner said. He left his old friends alone, stopped going to the old places and started doing new things.

KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com Byron Bonner stands outside of his bbq hut, Tru-Que, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, in Cape Girardeau.

In 2007, True Vine Ministries grew into existence -- with Bonner as pastor -- at 236 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau, now the location of True Kutz, a barbershop owned by Bonner.

"The Lord told me to name it True Vine," he said. "Once we owned the barbershop my son said, 'Hey dad, why don't we call it True Kutz?'"

True Vine Ministries, at 1224 Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau, is where the church eventually moved, Bonner said, because of "months and months of overcrowding."

The Bonners "just kept moving forward and moving forward," he said of the beginning stages of his life change, which he credited to his faith.

"I always say, if you want different, you've got to do different," he said.

KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com Byron Bonner stands up against a brick building off of Good Hope St. Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, in Cape Girardeau where he said he and his friends used to sell and do drugs before he found his faith in God. We used to call these the bricks, Bonner said.

Bonner said he had to show his example of his faith to the men at the church by taking the initiative and taking care of the landscaping of their soon-to-be location for True Vine Ministries he had been eyeing.