All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
EntertainmentDecember 14, 2018

Culture & Entertainment Notebook: Black, white and Christmas red all over

Within the walls of a quiet, unassuming home in Cape Girardeau are six uniquely ornate, full-size Christmas trees -- and 213 penguins. Micheal King takes on the role of Christmas decorator every year around Nov. 1. His wife, Alicia, doesn't like the in-progress "mess," but appreciates the finished product, he said...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Michael King's penguin collection is seen in his home office Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.
Michael King's penguin collection is seen in his home office Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.KASSI JACKSON

Within the walls of a quiet, unassuming home in Cape Girardeau are six uniquely ornate, full-size Christmas trees -- and 213 penguins.

Micheal King takes on the role of Christmas decorator every year around Nov. 1. His wife, Alicia, doesn't like the in-progress "mess," but appreciates the finished product, he said.

Aside from the holiday decorations, the basement is where his extensive penguin collection resides and is where it "gets fun," he said.

King's office stores a gathering of all shapes and sizes of penguins, combined with his already extensive Funko Pop! compilation.

His penguin collection -- some Christmas themed -- which started when King was 15, includes: McDonald's toys, Marvel, glass, crystal, feathered, boxes, felt, stockings, handmade stained glass, yard ornaments, snow globes, notebooks, candy jars, stuffed, blankets, flags, super hero, ice box, cookie jars, cups, posters and a penguin costume.

The Christmas tree in Michael King's living room Tuesday in Cape Girardeau.
The Christmas tree in Michael King's living room Tuesday in Cape Girardeau.KASSI JACKSON

One of King's favorite penguin-themed items is a glass ornament, given to him by his boss.

"We were on a trip, I saw it and liked it, and she gave it to me at Christmas," he said. "I didn't even know she got it."

King said he collects penguins, because the male penguin watches the female's egg while the mother is gone, which symbolizes a special bond within his family.

"It's just become an animal that I enjoy being around and learning more about," King said. "Any time I get a chance to go see penguins, I'll go see penguins."

Since the penguins possess a year-round wintertime theme, the Kings also display multiple Christmas trees throughout the home during the weeks leading up to Christmas, to accompany.

KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com A Harry Potter DVD is seen resting in a movie-themed Christmas tree in the basement of Michael King's house Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.
KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com A Harry Potter DVD is seen resting in a movie-themed Christmas tree in the basement of Michael King's house Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.

Whenever he hears about a family in need of ornaments or a Christmas tree, King said he will donate a tree from his collection. He also volunteers his time as Santa Claus for local events, he added.

In the living room stands the couple's "main tree," which took nearly eight hours to decorate, King said. It's a 7-and-a-half-feet tall Christmas tree, adorned with red and gold poinsettias, several sentimental ornaments and a gold crown.

The tree's theme represents the King's marriage, Micheal King said.

"A lot of the family keepsake ornaments, we keep on the main tree," he said. "The topper I change every year. We're the Kings, so a crown works."

In his wife's office, King has positioned two trees -- "the Mardi Gras tree," roughly standing 6-feet tall and the other, the "Grinch tree," at 3-feet tall.

KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com Michael King wears a penguin suit in front of his penguin collection in his home office Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.
KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com Michael King wears a penguin suit in front of his penguin collection in his home office Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.

The couple's kitchen houses the "Candy Cane tree," decorated with snowflakes, candy pieces, candy cane stripes, red and white balls and glitter. It will probably be the next tree that he donates to a family in need, King said.

"At one point, I had 13 Christmas trees," he said. "Normally what I do, I decorate them for my house and if I do find out someone doesn't have a tree," I'll box up one of mine."

Next to his basement office is a 6-and-a half-feet tall tree with multicolor lights, blue and red glittered berry picks and green and red and blue glittered ribbon.

Adjoining a nearby bar under construction is a "movie theater," complete with theatre seating acquired during the Wehrenberg-to-Marcus Cape West Cine in Cape Girardeau renovation, he said.

Near the wall-sized screen is a black and silver-themed "Theatre Tree" with numerous varieties of film and theatre elements, which King said is one of his favorites.

KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com Michael King wears a penguin suit in front of his penguin collection in his home office Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.
KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com Michael King wears a penguin suit in front of his penguin collection in his home office Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.

King said his family has learned to accept the growing collection of penguins and Christmas decorations over the years.

"My aunt feels my pain, she feels my struggle," he said. "She has 184-ish Santa Claus figurines."

KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com Michael King wears a penguin suit while holding a stuffed penguin in front of his penguin collection in his home office Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.
KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com Michael King wears a penguin suit while holding a stuffed penguin in front of his penguin collection in his home office Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Top 10 GRAMMY winners of all time

  • Georg Solti, 31
  • Quincy Jones, 27
  • Alison Krauss, 27
  • Pierre Boulez, 26
  • Vladimir Horowitz, 25
  • Stevie Wonder, 25
  • John Williams, 24
  • Beyonce, 22
  • Chick Corea, 22
  • U2, 22

Old toys worth a fortune

  • View Master

Average price: $12.50 (new)

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Might flip for: $430 (vintage)

  • Super Soaker

Average price: $10-50

Might flip for: $600

  • Toy Story toys

Average price: $30 (new)

Might flip for: $700 (vintage)

  • Furby

Average price: $35

Might flip for: $900

  • Pogs

Average price: Free (with purchase of Haleakala Dairy product on Maui, HI)

Might flip for: $1,000

  • Game Boy

Average price: $89.99

Might flip for: $750-$1,500

  • Polly Pocket

Average price: $14.99 (new)

Might flip for: $1,926 (vintage)

  • Cabbage Patch Kids

Average price: $24.99

Might flip for: $3,000

  • Tamagotchi

Average price: $17.99

Might flip for: $3,000

  • Beanie Babies

Average price: $5

Might flip for: $5,000

  • PEZ

Average price: $1.79 (new)

Might flip for: $32,000 (vintage)

  • Atari 2600 games

Average price: $199 (introductory price for console)

Might flip for: $33,400

-- from finance101.com

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentAug. 15
Matthew Perry's assistant among 5 people, including 2 doctor...
EntertainmentAug. 13
Iconic Christian band Newsboys set to energize Benton Speedw...
EntertainmentAug. 7
River Campus announces 18th season lineup; theater, symphony...
EntertainmentAug. 5
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo: A week of thrills, music and...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
EntertainmentAug. 5
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
EntertainmentAug. 1
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
EntertainmentJuly 25
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
EntertainmentJuly 25
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
EntertainmentJuly 25
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
EntertainmentJuly 24
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy