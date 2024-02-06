Within the walls of a quiet, unassuming home in Cape Girardeau are six uniquely ornate, full-size Christmas trees -- and 213 penguins.

Micheal King takes on the role of Christmas decorator every year around Nov. 1. His wife, Alicia, doesn't like the in-progress "mess," but appreciates the finished product, he said.

Aside from the holiday decorations, the basement is where his extensive penguin collection resides and is where it "gets fun," he said.

King's office stores a gathering of all shapes and sizes of penguins, combined with his already extensive Funko Pop! compilation.

His penguin collection -- some Christmas themed -- which started when King was 15, includes: McDonald's toys, Marvel, glass, crystal, feathered, boxes, felt, stockings, handmade stained glass, yard ornaments, snow globes, notebooks, candy jars, stuffed, blankets, flags, super hero, ice box, cookie jars, cups, posters and a penguin costume.

The Christmas tree in Michael King's living room Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

One of King's favorite penguin-themed items is a glass ornament, given to him by his boss.

"We were on a trip, I saw it and liked it, and she gave it to me at Christmas," he said. "I didn't even know she got it."

King said he collects penguins, because the male penguin watches the female's egg while the mother is gone, which symbolizes a special bond within his family.

"It's just become an animal that I enjoy being around and learning more about," King said. "Any time I get a chance to go see penguins, I'll go see penguins."

Since the penguins possess a year-round wintertime theme, the Kings also display multiple Christmas trees throughout the home during the weeks leading up to Christmas, to accompany.

KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com A Harry Potter DVD is seen resting in a movie-themed Christmas tree in the basement of Michael King's house Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.

Whenever he hears about a family in need of ornaments or a Christmas tree, King said he will donate a tree from his collection. He also volunteers his time as Santa Claus for local events, he added.

In the living room stands the couple's "main tree," which took nearly eight hours to decorate, King said. It's a 7-and-a-half-feet tall Christmas tree, adorned with red and gold poinsettias, several sentimental ornaments and a gold crown.

The tree's theme represents the King's marriage, Micheal King said.

"A lot of the family keepsake ornaments, we keep on the main tree," he said. "The topper I change every year. We're the Kings, so a crown works."

In his wife's office, King has positioned two trees -- "the Mardi Gras tree," roughly standing 6-feet tall and the other, the "Grinch tree," at 3-feet tall.

KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com Michael King wears a penguin suit in front of his penguin collection in his home office Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.

The couple's kitchen houses the "Candy Cane tree," decorated with snowflakes, candy pieces, candy cane stripes, red and white balls and glitter. It will probably be the next tree that he donates to a family in need, King said.

"At one point, I had 13 Christmas trees," he said. "Normally what I do, I decorate them for my house and if I do find out someone doesn't have a tree," I'll box up one of mine."

Next to his basement office is a 6-and-a half-feet tall tree with multicolor lights, blue and red glittered berry picks and green and red and blue glittered ribbon.

Adjoining a nearby bar under construction is a "movie theater," complete with theatre seating acquired during the Wehrenberg-to-Marcus Cape West Cine in Cape Girardeau renovation, he said.

Near the wall-sized screen is a black and silver-themed "Theatre Tree" with numerous varieties of film and theatre elements, which King said is one of his favorites.

KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com Michael King wears a penguin suit in front of his penguin collection in his home office Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.

King said his family has learned to accept the growing collection of penguins and Christmas decorations over the years.

"My aunt feels my pain, she feels my struggle," he said. "She has 184-ish Santa Claus figurines."

KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com Michael King wears a penguin suit while holding a stuffed penguin in front of his penguin collection in his home office Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Top 10 GRAMMY winners of all time

Georg Solti, 31

Quincy Jones, 27

Alison Krauss, 27

Pierre Boulez, 26

Vladimir Horowitz, 25

Stevie Wonder, 25

John Williams, 24

Beyonce, 22

Chick Corea, 22

U2, 22

Old toys worth a fortune

View Master

Average price: $12.50 (new)