Repurposed 30-year-old model trains, multiple feet of train track, hand-painted scenery and lots of imagination helped to create this year's Hutson's/Art Van Christmas Window display.

Since 1960, the Hutson family has decorated the interior of the front windows of 43 S. Main St. in Cape Girardeau -- now Art Van Furniture -- with alternating Christmas themes containing vintage animatronic elves and Santas, snowscapes, train sets and other winter-related elements.

"When we converted, that was one of the biggest questions we got from people in town, 'What about the window?' which was awesome," Chris Hutson said. "We didn't expect that at all."

Brother of Chris Hutson, Dave, said the first display nearly 60 years ago consisted only of several animatronic pieces and served solely as something to entertain the children when they came into the store.

Since then, the display has transformed and grown into a community tradition.

Dave Hutson observes a model train set while arranging the Hutson's Art Van Christmas Window display Tuesday. BEN MATTHEWS

"We start with the walls and covering up the window," Dave Hutson said. "When you see that plastic out front, it's on."

Chris Hutson said, "We're doing trains this year, which is cool; everybody loves trains. We haven't done it for three years."

This year's scene is modeled after a little mining town in Silverton, Colorado, which the Hutsons fell in love with when Chris Hutson was a young child, he said.

The display contains a lot of little things people don't know about and are special items to the family, he said -- such as a miniature orange truck within the scene.

"When my dad would take us to Colorado, he had an orange Bronco, and we would go up in the mountains in it and camp," Chris Hutson said. "So I found that Bronco, painted it, and we always set it up in the mountains as a tribute to my dad."

Chris Hutson calculated one of the model trains this year traveling 30 miles a day, circling the display many times.