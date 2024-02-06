'Crown,' 'Interview With the Vampire' among TV highlights

LOS ANGELES -- What's fall got to do with the fall TV season? Summer had yet to roll up its Labor Day beach blanket when two major series, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" and "House of the Dragon" arrived.

While the broadcast pattern of a strict September-to-May season has been undermined by streaming and cable efforts to keep audiences in thrall year-round, there remains a certain industry loyalty to tradition -- and the expectation people watch more TV when days grow shorter and colder.

That means viewers still have new shows to sample and favorites to rediscover, including some that have been gone too long. (OK, "The Crown" is worth the two-year wait.). To help sort through the clutter, here's a curated list of series that have proven their entertainment value or show promise.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in a scene from "The Crown." Netflix via AP

'The Crown'

Season five tackles the British royal family's Roaring '90s, when Prince Charles and Princess Diana's ill-fated marriage boiled over into bitter public recriminations. The real-life reign of Queen Elizabeth II ended with her death at age 96 in September, but her character (newcomer Imelda Staunton) remains the drama's steady center. Respect also is due to the power behind the TV throne, "The Crown" creator Peter Morgan, who compellingly weaves together history (with some storytelling adjustments) and the imagined nuances of life behind palace doors. Helen Mirren, who won a best actress Oscar for 2006's "The Queen," written by Morgan, calls him a fearless writer with a "real sense of the importance of research holding the whole thing up." Debuts Nov. 9 on Netflix.

Sam Reid as Lestat De Lioncourt in a scene from the series "Interview with the Vampire." Alfonso Bresciani ~ AMC via AP

'Interview with the Vampire'

Vampires are having their moment in the sun -- apologies, moon. Joining "Vampire Academy" and "What We Do in the Shadows" is the O.G. of modern blood-sucker dramas, "Interview with the Vampire." Based on the Anne Rice novel adapted for the Tom Cruise-Brad Pitt hit 1994 movie, the series stars Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid as Louis and Lestat and Bailey Bass as their teen protege, Claudia. Eric Bogosian plays the title's interviewer, intent on drawing out Louis' centuries-long history. Rather than a horror story, creator-producer Rolin Jones says he sees it as a gothic romance, a "very excitable, aggressive, toxic, beautiful love story" that includes "queer sexuality" and aesthetics. It's already renewed for season two. Debuts Sunday on AMC and AMC+.

Hilary Swank in a scene from "Alaska Daily." Darko Sikman ~ ABC via AP

'Alaska Daily'

The journalism maxim of "names make news" can be applied to TV shows generally and "Alaska Daily" in particular. It stars two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank ("Boys Don't Cry," "Million Dollar Baby") and was created by another Oscar winner: Tom McCarthy, co-writer of the fact-based journalism movie "Spotlight." In "Alaska Daily," Swank's New York investigative reporter moves to Anchorage to rebuild a shredded reputation and finds stories that demand coverage, including the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women. McCarthy says the Alaska setting was partly inspired by reporting on the issue and it would be "almost negligent" to overlook it. Debuts Thursday on ABC.