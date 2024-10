Crossing Trump on climate, new Miss America fears no tweet

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- Cara Mund is not worried she may begin her yearlong reign as Miss America by starting a Twitter war with the nation's Tweeter-In-Chief.

The 23-year-old Miss North Dakota won the crown Sunday night in Atlantic City after saying during an onstage interview President Donald Trump was wrong to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord.

Mund topped a field of 51 contestants to win in the New Jersey seaside resort, where most of the 97 Miss Americas have been selected.

In one of her onstage interviews, Mund said Trump, a Republican, was wrong to withdraw the U.S. from the climate accord aimed at reducing greenhouse-gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

"It's a bad decision," she said. "There is evidence that climate change is existing, and we need to be at that table."

Meeting with reporters after winning the crown, Mund stood her ground, saying she wanted first and foremost to give a real answer to the question.

"I wasn't really afraid if my opinion wasn't the opinion of my judges," she said. "Miss America needs to have an opinion, and she needs to know what's happening in the current climate."

She's not concerned about any pushback from Trump, who said the Paris accord was a bad deal economically for the United States and who also called global warming a hoax.