Cover band Awkward Timing leads with 'unique' harmony

From locally-known Cape Rock to a scaled-down four-person acoustic cover band, Awkward Timing has found its "unique to the area" female-led sound through classic hits made famous by deep, male vocals.

The Cape Girardeau-based band is headlined by vocalists Paige Hester and Taylor Brotherton, along with guitarist Tyson Glaser -- affectionately known by the band as "the guy who does everything" -- and Lonnie Chapman on bass guitar.

Brotherton said she and Hester are "excessively awkward in front of people" at wineries and locations in downtown Cape Girardeau. But that wouldn't be apparent watching them perform pop, rock and country hits made famous by days gone by.

Hester said she "very excruciatingly" worked through her stage fright through her time with the band. "I'm still not even there," she said. "But I really, really enjoy it."

And her growing enjoyment is apparent. During a gig, Hester may be seen with hands in the air mid-solo -- still herself, but connecting to the crowd emotionally, through the melody.

From left, Lonnie Chapman, Taylor Brotherton and Paige Hester of Awkward Timing perform on July 26 at the lobby of the Marquette Tower in Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF ~ tgraef@semissourian.com

"We've basically sang together for 15 years," Hester said. "We've done a lot of duets together in the past." And that's why their voices blend so well, she said, and why "a lot of people think we're sisters."

During a performance, Chapman stays focused on his bass guitar, behind the others, whether it be during a cover of Lionel Ritchie's "All Night Long," "Broken Halos" by Chris Stapleton or Supertramp's "Give a Little Bit."

Brotherton said oftentimes songs are chosen because they remind the band members of childhood.

Chapman said many bands lack harmony these days, offering "just a melody," but not Awkward Timing. He said the group also is one of the few in the area to stream its gigs online.

Through recent changes, Glaser said he "felt like playing music again" and created Cape Rock. He eventually made contact with Hester, Chapman and a few others, and the new group began to grow.