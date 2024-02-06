Country's Don Williams dies at 78; helicopter crash kills Troy Gentry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Don Williams, an award-winning country singer with love ballads such as "I Believe in You," died Friday. He was 78.
Also Friday, Troy Gentry, one-half of the award-winning country music duo Montgomery Gentry, died in a helicopter crash hours before a concert, according to a statement from the band's website. He was 50.
A statement from Williams' publicist said he died after a short illness.
Williams had 17 No. 1 hits and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2010. His mellow sound influenced a later generation of singers, including Joe Nichols and Josh Turner.
Williams, nicknamed "the Gentle Giant," had a rich voice, gentle delivery and storytelling style.
His hits included "I Believe in You," "Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good," "You're My Best Friend," "Some Broken Hearts Never Mend," "Till the Rivers All Run Dry" and "Back in My Younger Days."
Authorities said Gentry's helicopter crashed in a wooded area while approaching the Flying W Airport in Medford, New Jersey, hours before Montgomery Gentry was due to perform at a resort that is housed at the airport.
The band's website called Gentry's death "tragic" and said details of the crash are unknown.
Montgomery Gentry had success on the country charts and country radio in the 2000s, scoring No. 1 hits with "Roll With Me," "Back When I Knew It All," "Lucky Man," "Something to Be Proud Of" and "If You Ever Stop Loving Me."
