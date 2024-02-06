Country's Don Williams dies at 78; helicopter crash kills Troy Gentry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Don Williams, an award-winning country singer with love ballads such as "I Believe in You," died Friday. He was 78.

Also Friday, Troy Gentry, one-half of the award-winning country music duo Montgomery Gentry, died in a helicopter crash hours before a concert, according to a statement from the band's website. He was 50.

A statement from Williams' publicist said he died after a short illness.

Williams had 17 No. 1 hits and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2010. His mellow sound influenced a later generation of singers, including Joe Nichols and Josh Turner.

Williams, nicknamed "the Gentle Giant," had a rich voice, gentle delivery and storytelling style.