Country musician Conley dies at 77

Conley was born in Portsmouth, Ohio. The music website allmusic.com states he charted his first Top 40 hit in 1979 with "Dreamin's All I Do." He sang a number of other hits, including "Holding Her and Loving You," "Right From the Start" and "What I'd Say."

Country music star Blake Shelton tweeted Wednesday that Conley was his all-time favorite singer, hero and friend. Shelton said his heart "is absolutely destroyed today."

Scates said Conley was an incredible dad who would do anything for the people he loved.