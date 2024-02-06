All sections
May 7, 2017

Country legend Loretta Lynn hospitalized after having stroke

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized after having a stroke, her publicist said Friday. Maria Malta, a publicist for Sony Music, confirmed the 85-year-old singer and songwriter was admitted into a Nashville hospital Thursday night after suffering the stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee...

Associated Press
Loretta Lynn
Loretta Lynn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized after having a stroke, her publicist said Friday.

Maria Malta, a publicist for Sony Music, confirmed the 85-year-old singer and songwriter was admitted into a Nashville hospital Thursday night after suffering the stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Lynn's website said she is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.

It said Lynn has been advised by doctors to stay off the road while she recuperates, and upcoming shows will be postponed.

Lynn's sister, Grammy-winning singer Crystal Gayle, said in a statement emailed by her publicist, "Many of you have heard that my sister, Loretta Lynn, had a stroke. She's a strong woman, and I know she'll come out of this. Our family appreciates your prayers, love and support. We pray for a speedy recovery."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Born in Kentucky, Lynn had a string of hits beginning in the 1960s with the biographical "Coal Miner's Daughter," "You Ain't Woman Enough," "The Pill" and "One's on the Way." Her songs reflect pride in her humble background and speak frankly of her experiences as a young wife and mother from poor Appalachia.

Her 1977 autobiography was made into a popular movie that brought an Oscar for Sissy Spacek's portrayal of the singer. More recently, Lynn won two Grammy Awards in 2005 for her album "Van Lear Rose."

She continues to tour and record regularly, but had to postpone shows last year after suffering injuries in a fall that required surgery.

She is set to release a new album this August, called "Wouldn't It Be Great," and she will be the subject of a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, also in August.

She had six children with her husband of 48 years, O.V. "Moonie" Lynn, who died in 1996.

