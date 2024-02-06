Country legend Loretta Lynn hospitalized after having stroke

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized after having a stroke, her publicist said Friday.

Maria Malta, a publicist for Sony Music, confirmed the 85-year-old singer and songwriter was admitted into a Nashville hospital Thursday night after suffering the stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Lynn's website said she is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.

It said Lynn has been advised by doctors to stay off the road while she recuperates, and upcoming shows will be postponed.

Lynn's sister, Grammy-winning singer Crystal Gayle, said in a statement emailed by her publicist, "Many of you have heard that my sister, Loretta Lynn, had a stroke. She's a strong woman, and I know she'll come out of this. Our family appreciates your prayers, love and support. We pray for a speedy recovery."