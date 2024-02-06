Cosby jury sent home after deliberating 4 hours

NORRISTOWN, Pa. -- The jury at Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trial deliberated without reaching a verdict Monday over whether he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago in a case that already has helped demolish the 79-year-old comedian's good-guy image.

A conviction could send Cosby to prison for the rest of his life, completing the late-life downfall of one of the most beloved stars in show business.

Jurors got the case about 5:30 p.m. and met for about four hours before knocking off late Monday night, with deliberations set to resume this morning.

The fast-moving case went to the jury of seven men and five women on Day 6 of the trial after closing arguments gave differing portrayals of what happened between Cosby and Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia estate.

Defense attorney Brian McMonagle told the jury Cosby and Constand were lovers who had enjoyed secret "romantic interludes," insisting the 2004 encounter was consensual. McMonagle said while the comedian had been unfaithful to his wife, he didn't commit a crime.

Prosecutors countered by saying "fancy lawyering" can't save Cosby from his own words -- namely, his admission about groping Constand after giving her pills he knew could put her to sleep.

"Drugging somebody and putting them in a position where you can do what you want with them is not romantic. It's criminal," District Attorney Kevin Steele said.

Before asking to go back to their hotel Monday night, jurors wanted to see a portion of Cosby's decade-old testimony from a civil suit filed against him by Constand.

They told the judge they wanted the "full context" of Cosby's testimony about the pills he gave to Constand, which he had described to her as "friends."

"I have three friends for you to make you relax," Cosby said he told Constand, according to a deposition transcript reread to the jury Monday night.

After the prosecution took five days to outline its side, the defense case consisted of one witness, a detective, and six minutes of testimony earlier in the day. Cosby did not take the stand, ending days of suspense over whether the jury would hear directly from him.

Legal experts said testifying would have been a risky move that could have opened the TV star to cross-examination about some of the 60 or so other women who have accused him of drugging or molesting them.

He is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each one punishable by up to 10 years behind bars.