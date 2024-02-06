Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

PHILADELPHIA -- Speaking out for the first time, the jury convicting Bill Cosby at his sexual assault retrial said Monday it found the comedian's chief accuser to be "credible and compelling," adding its verdict had nothing to do with the #MeToo movement or any another factor outside the courtroom.

The jury wrote in a statement it had "absolutely no reservations" about convicting Cosby of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. The youngest member of the panel, meanwhile, said in a separate TV interview the comedian's own words about giving women quaaludes before sex in the 1970s sealed his fate.

Andrea Constand, now 45, testified Cosby gave her three blue pills knocking her out and then molested her at his home in 2004. The defense said it was consensual.

Cosby settled Constand's civil suit for nearly $3.4 million in 2006, and his lawyers claimed at trial she had framed him for the money.

But the jury rejected the defense argument.

"Simply put, we were asked to assess the credibility of Ms. Constand's account of what happened to her, and each one of us found her account credible and compelling," said the jury statement, which was dated Sunday and distributed Monday.

Juror Harrison Snyder, 22, told ABC Cosby's 2005 deposition was the evidence making him believe he was guilty.

"I think it was his deposition, really. Mr. Cosby admitted to giving these quaaludes to women, young women, in order to have sex with them," Snyder said on "Good Morning America."