Cosby books on library list for 'most challenged' works

NEW YORK -- A celebrity once beloved among young people now finds himself on a list of books parents and other community members most wish to see removed from libraries: Bill Cosby.

Cosby's "Little Bill Books" series is among those making the American Library Association's annual top 10 "challenged books."

The reason is unique for the list, which the ALA announced Monday: not the books themselves, but the accusations of sexual assault against the actor-comedian.

The Cosby series was launched in 1997 in the biggest way possible for the publishing industry; the first three releases, "The Meanest Thing to Say," "The Treasure Hunt" and "The Best Way to Play," were selected by Oprah Winfrey for her book club. "Little Bill" later became the basis for an Emmy-winning animated TV program that aired on CBS.

James LaRue, who directs the ALA's Office for Intellectual Freedom, said he would have a two-part defense if a parent objected to a library's carrying the books.

"I would say we try to purchase books that appeal to a certain age group, that the books themselves were well reviewed and that they have positive messages," he said during a recent telephone interview. "I would also say that you may disagree with him as a person, but these books aren't about that."

Cosby ranked No. 9 on a list topped by Mariko Tamaki's "This One Summer," which has been restricted and even banned for LGBT characters, drug use and profanity.

Several books were challenged because of sexuality and the presence of transgender characters, including the works ranked two to five: Raina Telgemeier's "Drama," Alex Gino's "George," Jazz Jenning's and Jessica Herthel's "I Am Jazz" and David Levithan's "Two Boys Kissing."