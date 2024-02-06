Competitive eater Kobayashi in new film

NEW YORK -- Twinkies, pizza, hot dogs, even cow brains. If it can be eaten, chances are Takeru Kobayashi holds the world record for eating it.

The 41-year-old competitive eater has no problem consuming 62 slices of pizza in 12 minutes, or 337 chicken wings in a half hour. But seeing himself onscreen in the latest ESPN "30 for 30" documentary series, is a little harder to swallow.

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Kobayashi said while he was "honored" to be a part of the documentary "The Good, The Bad, The Hungry," he was also a little perplexed.

"I don't know exactly what's happening," Kobayashi said.

Then, through his translator, Kobayashi was able to go into more detail about why he was so self-conscious.

"I'm so embarrassed when I see myself in the film that I can't even watch it," he said.

Premiering today, the documentary comes two days before the annual Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, which brought Kobayashi to prominence in the competitive eating arena.