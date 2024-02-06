Comic Joy Brooker directs, supports Cape comedy scene

Editor’s Note: The story has been updated and certain information has been removed due to a source error.

Originally from Los Angeles, stand up comedian Joy Brooker noticed Cape Girardeau had plenty of open mic nights for artists to gain exposure while novice comedians were being left in the dark.

So early this year Brooker formulated a plan: weekly open mic nights for comedians at Ebb & Flow Fermentations in downtown Cape Girardeau.

With three years of onstage comedic experience on her resume, Brooker was determined to bridge the gap.

"We have a lot of aspiring comics in the area from Paducah (Kentucky) and Illinois who just don't have a lot of places to perform," she said. "I give them the support, and if they are just starting out, I point them in the right direction."

Comedian Joy Brooker of Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

Brooker said her goal was unity and to offer comedians a place to practice their craft.

Wednesday evenings at Ebb and Flow Fermentations is the best option, she said, because of the ideal, laid-back location.

"It's perfect," she said. "People can just come in and order food and get some awesome beer while supporting a local business while also supporting local comics who are really trying to put themselves out there."

Brooker said she's surprised by how well the idea has taken off in such a short time and "how much it's brought everybody together."

With standing-room-only the past few nights, she said, some attendees sit on the floor.

Comedian Joy Brooker of Cape Girardeau poses for a portrait Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Southeast Missourian photo studio in Cape Girardeau. "My own failures inspire me. I don t see them as failures so much as a great opportunity to get a laugh, Brooker said about her comedy. Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com

"It's insane how people are really willing to support local comedy," Brooker said.

She said on stage she's "kind of a goofball," doing silly voices and talking about things that are relevant to her life.

Brooker said she talks about her gay roommate within her routine and her cat, and she also includes some musical comedy.