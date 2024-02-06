All sections
July 12, 2019

Comic Joy Brooker directs, supports Cape comedy scene

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Comedian Joy Brooker of Cape Girardeau poses for a portrait Wednesday at the Southeast Missourian photo studio in Cape Girardeau. "My own failures inspire me. I don't see them as failures so much as a great opportunity to get a laugh," Brooker said about her comedy.
Comedian Joy Brooker of Cape Girardeau poses for a portrait Wednesday at the Southeast Missourian photo studio in Cape Girardeau. "My own failures inspire me. I don't see them as failures so much as a great opportunity to get a laugh," Brooker said about her comedy.Jacob Wiegand

Editor’s Note: The story has been updated and certain information has been removed due to a source error.

Originally from Los Angeles, stand up comedian Joy Brooker noticed Cape Girardeau had plenty of open mic nights for artists to gain exposure while novice comedians were being left in the dark.

So early this year Brooker formulated a plan: weekly open mic nights for comedians at Ebb & Flow Fermentations in downtown Cape Girardeau.

With three years of onstage comedic experience on her resume, Brooker was determined to bridge the gap.

"We have a lot of aspiring comics in the area from Paducah (Kentucky) and Illinois who just don't have a lot of places to perform," she said. "I give them the support, and if they are just starting out, I point them in the right direction."

Comedian Joy Brooker of Cape Girardeau.
Comedian Joy Brooker of Cape Girardeau.Jacob Wiegand

Brooker said her goal was unity and to offer comedians a place to practice their craft.

Wednesday evenings at Ebb and Flow Fermentations is the best option, she said, because of the ideal, laid-back location.

"It's perfect," she said. "People can just come in and order food and get some awesome beer while supporting a local business while also supporting local comics who are really trying to put themselves out there."

Brooker said she's surprised by how well the idea has taken off in such a short time and "how much it's brought everybody together."

With standing-room-only the past few nights, she said, some attendees sit on the floor.

Comedian Joy Brooker of Cape Girardeau poses for a portrait Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Southeast Missourian photo studio in Cape Girardeau. "My own failures inspire me. I don t see them as failures so much as a great opportunity to get a laugh, Brooker said about her comedy.
Comedian Joy Brooker of Cape Girardeau poses for a portrait Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Southeast Missourian photo studio in Cape Girardeau. "My own failures inspire me. I don t see them as failures so much as a great opportunity to get a laugh, Brooker said about her comedy.Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com

"It's insane how people are really willing to support local comedy," Brooker said.

She said on stage she's "kind of a goofball," doing silly voices and talking about things that are relevant to her life.

Brooker said she talks about her gay roommate within her routine and her cat, and she also includes some musical comedy.

"That's a large part of what I did in LA; I'd make music videos," she said. "I had one that went viral; it got like 5 million views. I was on BuzzFeed."

She usually performs weekly, but Brooker is focused on devoting time to her current role as Gemma in River City Community Players' summer production of "Changing Rooms." The comedy continues through Sunday at Port Cape Girardeau.

"It's kind of like a family unit," she said. "We're not really competing with each other; we're all in it together."

Brooker said there's no better feeling than having a crowd entertained by you and laughing at your thoughts and your experiences.

"It's such a burst of endorphins, and you just want more and more."

Violet, you're turning violet, Violet

Denise Nickerson, known best for her role as Violet in "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," has died at 62.

Nickerson, who had a stroke last year, experienced a major medical emergency Monday and was admitted to the hospital, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Born in New York City in 1957, Nickerson was 13 when she appeared in "Willy Wonka," alongside Gene Wilder.

"I'm a very fortunate lady to have been chosen to be a part of something that brings smiles to so many faces," Nickerson told PEOPLE in 2016.

Welcome

Nintendo Switch Lite has integrated controls and is smaller than the flagship version of Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo Switch Lite has integrated controls and is smaller than the flagship version of Nintendo Switch.Associated Press

Nintendo has added a new product to its Switch family, but you might not like it.

Business Insider reported the device is $100 cheaper than the traditional Nintendo Switch, but it also comes with lots of trade-offs compared to the original console.

Switch Lite cannot be played on a television; it is a handheld console only; and the controllers cannot be removed.

