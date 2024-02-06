Comic Bill Dana, who won fame as 'Jose Jimenez,' dies at 92

NEW YORK -- Comedy writer and performer Bill Dana, who won stardom in the 1950s and '60s with his character Jose Jimenez, has died.

Dana died Thursday at his home in Nashville, Tennessee, according to Emerson College, his alma mater. He was 92.

Early in his career, Dana wrote jokes for Don Adams and Steve Allen, on whose show he served as head writer and a member of the performing troupe.

Born William Szathmary and a Massachusetts native of Hungarian-Jewish descent, Dana first appeared as Mexican immigrant Jimenez in a 1959 edition of "The Steve Allen Show."

It was for one of the show's "Man on the Street" interviews conducted by fellow cast member Pat Harrington Jr.

Introducing himself in broken English, "Jose Jimenez" cracked up the studio audience and convinced Dana he had a hit on his hands.

He did. "My name ... Jose ... Jimenez" soon was a national catchphrase.

The character was embraced by the Latino community and, Dana once said, "was a perfect example of a person that wanted to be assimilated into American culture, learn the language, always looked spiffy."

But Dana bowed to changing standards and criticisms of stereotyping and retired Jimenez in 1970.

On Garry Moore's variety program, Dana appeared as Jose the Astronaut when the Space Race was heating up.

Being interviewed for his planned mission, Jose, understandably wary, was asked what he planned to do while in space.

Wearing a fretful expression, he replied, "I plan to cry a lot."

In another exchange, Jose's interviewer noted he was all suited up for the voyage.

"And what is that called, the crash helmet?"