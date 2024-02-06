Standing before his private collection of 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis relics -- paperweights, glassware, trinkets, coins and prints -- Dennis Gardner said he hasn't counted how many pieces of history he's obtained through the years.

"Oh gosh; I have no idea," Gardner of Cape Girardeau said under his greying mustache Wednesday at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson. "I'm missing a box; I can't find one of the boxes."

The pieces were first on public display back in 1983 at Kent Library, he said, adding they haven't seen the light of day since. Gardner said he decided to display the relics at the center after talking with the center's director, Carla Jordan.

Gardner, now 73 and retired, started acquiring the 1904 World's Fair collectibles in junior high school through his parents' interest in antiques.

He doesn't recall which piece was the first collected, but he said one of the items, a blue ceramic dinner plate beautified with different landmarks and a centerpiece highlighting President Thomas Jefferson, was one of the first.

Dennis Gardner, originally of Washington, Missouri, and now Cape Girardeau, talks about his collection of items from the 1904 World~s Fair in St. Louis on display Thursday at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson. Jacob Wiegand

"That's a nice one. I like blue," Gardner said pointing to the plate among the hodgepodge of memories.

Several items within the fluorescent-lit glass cases and a cabinet depict the fair's iconic Ferris wheel. Gardner said it's hard to find such pieces nowadays.

"I don't know why," he said. "So anytime you get anything with a Ferris wheel on it, it's pretty expensive."

It's difficult for Gardner to pinpoint his favorite item. But he said one of the nicest pieces in the collection is a gold-colored clock. Another piece dear to him is a painted tin egg, given to him by his father.

"My dad, he passed away 12 years ago. He used to collect milk glass Easter eggs," Gardner said carefully holding one of several colorfully painted egg-shaped tins.

Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com Dennis Gardner, originally of Washington, Missouri, and now Cape Girardeau, poses for a portrait next to pieces of his collection from the 1904 World~s Fair in St. Louis on display Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Cape Girardeau County History Center i

But then a small grouping of misshapen currency caught his eye. "Gosh, I love elongated coins," Gardner said.