Coldplay, Bieber to join Ariana Grande at Manchester concert

NEW YORK -- Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Katy Perry will join Ariana Grande at a charity concert in Manchester, England, on Sunday.

Grande announced Tuesday the "One Love Manchester" show will be held at the city's Old Trafford cricket ground just under two weeks after a bomber killed 22 people at the pop singer's concert in Manchester.

Other performers will include Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Niall Horan and Take That. Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.