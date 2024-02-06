All sections
May 11, 2017

Colbert welcomes fellow 'Daily Show' alums to 'Late Show'

NEW YORK -- It was a rare TV reunion Tuesday as Stephen Colbert played host to a gang of fellow "Daily Show" alums on a special edition of CBS' "The Late Show." Along with Jon Stewart, former longtime anchor of the Comedy Central fake newscast, Colbert welcomed Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Ed Helms and Rob Corddry, all of whom, like Colbert, sharpened their satirical skills and won fans as "Daily Show" correspondents before heading out on their own...

Associated Press

NEW YORK -- It was a rare TV reunion Tuesday as Stephen Colbert played host to a gang of fellow "Daily Show" alums on a special edition of CBS' "The Late Show."

Along with Jon Stewart, former longtime anchor of the Comedy Central fake newscast, Colbert welcomed Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Ed Helms and Rob Corddry, all of whom, like Colbert, sharpened their satirical skills and won fans as "Daily Show" correspondents before heading out on their own.

A comic sketch flashed back to spoof Colbert's departure from "The Daily Show" in 2005.

"I can't believe you're leaving right in the middle of the George W. Bush administration," Bee told him. "There's never gonna be another president this good for comedy. This guy does something ridiculous like at least once every month!"

Entertainment
