'Coco' tops box office for second straight week with $26.1M

NEW YORK -- In a sleepy post-Thanksgiving weekend at the box office, Pixar's "Coco" remained the top film for the second straight week.

"Coco" again easily led all films with $26.1 million in the U.S. and Canada, according to studio estimates Sunday. The acclaimed animated tale based on the Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) has dominated new releases domestically and abroad. It has racked up a global gross of $280 million, including record-breaking totals in Mexico and an impressive $75.6 million in China.

With no major wide releases, Warner Bros.' "Justice League" held in second place with $16.6 million in its third weekend. With a domestic total of $197.3 million in three weeks, the DC Comics superhero team-up release isn't going to catch Marvel's "Thor: Ragnarok." The better-received "Thor" sequel has grossed nearly $300 million in five weeks of release.

The family film "Wonder," about a fifth-grade boy (Jacob Tremblay) with facial abnormalities, stayed in third with $12.5 million.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore.

1. "Coco," $26.1 million ($69 million international).

2. "Justice League," $16.6 million ($35.7 million international).