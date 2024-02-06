All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
December 11, 2017

'Coco' tops box office again before 'Star Wars' hits

LOS ANGELES -- The animated family film "Coco" topped the box office for a third time on a quiet, pre-"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" weekend in theaters. Disney estimated Sunday that "Coco" added $18.3 million, which would bring its domestic total to $135.5 million...

By LINDSEY BAHR ~ Associated Press
Miguel, voiced by Anthony Gonzalez, is shown in a scene from the animated film, "Coco."
Miguel, voiced by Anthony Gonzalez, is shown in a scene from the animated film, "Coco."Disney-Pixar via AP

LOS ANGELES -- The animated family film "Coco" topped the box office for a third time on a quiet, pre-"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" weekend in theaters.

Disney estimated Sunday that "Coco" added $18.3 million, which would bring its domestic total to $135.5 million.

The weekend's sole new wide release was the Morgan Freeman film "Just Getting Started," which launched to a meager $3.2 million from 2,161 theaters and barely made the top 10.

Most studios have chosen to avoid competing against "The Last Jedi," which is expected to dominate theaters and moviegoer attention when it opens Friday.

This quiet period before "Star Wars" allowed some indie and prestige titles to thrive in limited releases and expansions, such as James Franco's "The Disaster Artist." The film, about the making of one of the worst films of all time, "The Room," expanded to 840 locations in its second weekend in theaters. It brought in $6.4 million, landing it in fourth place.

Greta Gerwig's coming-of-age film "Lady Bird" added 363 locations and placed ninth in its sixth weekend in theaters. With the $3.5 million from this weekend, "Lady Bird" has netted $22.3 million.

The Guillermo del Toro-directed romantic fantasy "The Shape of Water" expanded to 41 theaters in its second weekend and earned $1.1 million.

The Tonya Harding biopic "I, Tonya" launched in four locations in New York and Los Angeles and brought in a solid $245,602.

The Winston Churchill film "The Darkest Hour" and the summer romance film "Call Me By Your Name" also thrived in more limited releases as well.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1. "Coco," $18.3 million.

2. "Justice League," $9.6 million.

3. "Wonder," $8.5 million.

4. "The Disaster Artist," $6.4 million.

5. "Thor: Ragnarok," $6.3 million.

6. "Daddy's Home 2," $6 million.

7. "Murder on the Orient Express," $5.1 million.

8. "The Star," $3.7 million.

9. "Lady Bird," $3.5 million.

10. "Just Getting Started," $3.2 million.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks disp...
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political ...
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Pri...
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box offic...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
EntertainmentJan. 22
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
EntertainmentJan. 16
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
What to stream this week: Jason Momoa roaming, Green Day rocking and 'Fast X' exploding
EntertainmentJan. 15
What to stream this week: Jason Momoa roaming, Green Day rocking and 'Fast X' exploding
'The Honeymooners' actress Joyce Randolph has died at 99; played Ed Norton's wife, Trixie
EntertainmentJan. 15
'The Honeymooners' actress Joyce Randolph has died at 99; played Ed Norton's wife, Trixie
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy