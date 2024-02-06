Cobain 'MTV Unplugged' guitar sells for sky-high $6 million

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- Grunge became gold Saturday as the guitar Kurt Cobain played on Nirvana's 1993 "MTV Unplugged" performance months before his death sold for an eye-popping $6 million at auction.

The 1959 Martin D-18E that Cobain played in the band's rare acoustic performance and subsequent live album was sold to Australian Peter Freedman, owner of Rode Microphones, at the Music Icons event run by Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills, California.

The bids opened at $1 million for the sale that ended up breaking several world records.

Cobain used it to play tunes including "About a Girl" and "All Apologies" at the Nov. 18, 1993, show in New York that came less than five months before the singer and songwriter died at age 27.