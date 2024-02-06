Cindy Crawford: Daughter's entry into modeling 'inevitable'

WARREN, Mich. -- Cindy Crawford says she's more concerned about her 16-year-old daughter sitting behind the wheel of a car than walking a runway.

The supermodel's daughter, Kaia Gerber, made her New York Fashion Week debut last month. Her 18-year-old son, Presley Gerber, also is a model.

"My daughter just got her driver's license. I'm a lot more concerned about her driving by herself than her entering the world of modeling," Crawford said during an interview at a charity event near Detroit. "The great thing for my kids is that I know a lot about that world. I feel like: Who better to help guide them than me?"

Crawford said she understands it's inevitable Kaia Gerber would enter the modeling world. Gerber bears a striking resemblance to her 51-year-old mother.

"In some ways, I wish I could have pushed it off a year or two. But she's 16. That's how old I was when I started, which is young, but in fashion that's kind of the normal age when people start," Crawford said Thursday.

Gerber already has made a splash walking the runway for a number of top designers, including Versace.

At Milan Fashion Week in September, Donatella Versace hosted a runway tribute to her brother, Gianni Versace, 20 years after his slaying in Miami. The show brought together the supermodels Gianni Versace helped create -- Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen and Crawford.