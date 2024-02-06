Chuck Berry's final album was made on his own terms

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. -- Chuck Berry did things his own way, right up to his final album, a 10-song set nearly four decades in the making.

The St. Louis native widely hailed as the father of rock 'n' roll announced plans for the album "CHUCK" in October on his 90th birthday. The music took on added poignancy when Berry died in March. The album will be released Friday.

It's a finale from the guitar master who melded blues, R&B and country music into a sound that took over the 1950s, forever changing the cultural landscape.

Some of the new songs, such as "Wonderful Woman" and "Big Boys," feature the same driving rhythm of his earliest hits such as "Maybellene" and "Roll Over Beethoven." In fact, one of the new songs, "Lady B. Goode," offers the perspective of the woman left behind by his legendary "Johnny B. Goode."

But Berry's son said his father did not set out to make a legacy album.

Charles Berry Jr., son of rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry, poses alongside a statue of his late father May 31 in University City, Missouri. Berry Jr. plays guitar on his father's final album titled "Chuck," a 10-song set nearly four decades in the making. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

"I think this was just his next body of work, and it just took a lot longer than the other albums to get released," Charles Berry Jr., 55, said.

That's an understatement. Jim Marsala, who played bass guitar in Berry's band for 41 years, said Berry began working on new material soon after the release of his previous album, "Rock It," in 1979.

Always marching to his own beat, Berry was in no hurry. For 10 years, he recorded songs, riffs or whatever came to mind. All of the tracks were destroyed in a 1989 fire at a studio near his home in Wentzville, Missouri.

At that point, "he has nothing," Charles Berry Jr. said. "So, he builds another studio and goes back to work, re-creating and creating new music."

In the meantime, Berry continued to perform, including monthly shows for nearly two decades at Blueberry Hill, a venue in another St. Louis suburb, University City, until age 88.

This image released by Dualtone shows "Chuck," the final album by Chuck Berry. (Dualtone via AP)

Marsala directed the band, Charles Berry Jr. played guitar, and the always unpredictable frontman commanded the stage, taking his bandmates on a nightly trip they could never anticipate.