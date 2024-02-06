Christopher Plummer got a third act worth singing about

It's one of the great Hollywood ironies Christopher Plummer didn't like the film that made him a legend. He was an actor's actor and had cut his teeth doing Shakespeare. "The Sound of Music," he thought, was sentimental shlock. And he wasn't alone -- reviews at the time were famously terrible. Then, like a personal curse, it would go on to become a universally beloved classic. He'd played Henry V and Hamlet, and yet Capt. von Trapp, he said in 1982, followed him around "like an albatross."

But even Plummer, who died Friday at the age of 91, lived long enough to soften a bit. And why wouldn't he? He also got to enjoy something so few actors do: A genuine third act with terrific roles as "60 Minutes" correspondent Mike Wallace in Michael Mann's "The Insider," a widower who comes out later in life in Mike Mills' "Beginners" and, most recently, a slain mystery writer in Rian Johnson's whodunnit "Knives Out." He got three Academy Award nominations in one decade and, at age 82, would become the oldest actor to ever win an Oscar (for "Beginners"). He still holds that title.

"You're only two years older than me, darling. Where have you been all my life?" he said to his Oscar in 2012. "When I first emerged from my mother's womb, I was already rehearsing my Academy 'thank you' speech. But it was so long ago, mercifully for you I've forgotten it."

Dapper and dashing with an aristocratic air, Plummer could have been a leading man without the talent. With it he was a star with a character actor's spirit, which he later would attribute his longevity to.

"I'm thrilled that I turned into a character actor quite early on. I hated being a poncey leading man," he told Vanity Fair in 2015. "You really start to worry about your jawline. Please."

Born in Toronto in 1929, Plummer was the great grandson of Canadian Prime Minister John Abbott and fell for the theater at a young age. Classically trained, he was a self-proclaimed snob about the stage and resisted the allure of the big screen for a time. As if to prove his own point, his first few films are not well-remembered. Then came "The Sound of Music." It didn't help that he got the added blow his singing voice was going to be dubbed in the final film.

"The only reason I did this bloody thing was so I could do a musical on stage on film!" he said. But he did get a lifelong friendship with Julie Andrews out of the deal.

He retreated to the theater for a time, which would be a refrain through his life. He won Tony Awards for Cyrano and Barrymore and would even get to go back to Shakespeare, as King Lear, later in life.

Over his six-decade career, his screen credits would prove wildly diverse. He was in "Malcolm X" and "Must Love Dogs." He was a Klingon in a "Star Trek" and Tolstoy in "The Last Station," Rudyard Kipling in "The Man Who Would Be King" and Capt. Newport in "The New World."

"For a long time, I accepted parts that took me to attractive places in the world. Rather than shooting in the Bronx, I would rather go to the south of France, crazed creature that I am," he told The Associated Press in 2007. "I sacrificed a lot of my career for nicer hotels and more attractive beaches."