Christmas celebrations are gettin' lit

If your house looks anything like mine, it's (mostly) cleaned up from Thanksgiving, and festooned with decorations. Some of them are even almost all the way out of the storage tubs. I know, I'm bragging. But, fortunately for all of us, Jackson and Cape Girardeau will be showcasing the hard work of many decorators and organizers, beginning tonight.

Get ready to get dazzled.

Flip the Switch

The fifth annual Flip the Switch party is on tonight in Jackson, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Jackson City Park. All of Parkview Street will be blocked off for the all-outdoors, family-friendly event, featuring horse-drawn wagon rides, games and crafts, letters to Santa, and holiday music. The lighting ceremony begins at 5 p.m. near the Hubble Creek footbridge, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at 5:45. Activities are free, but bring some cash for refreshments from nearby food trucks.

Donations for two charities will be accepted: the Jackson Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry and Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary. Nonperishable food items and dog or cat food is welcome.

Tree Lighting Ceremony

I talked with Emily Vines, events coordinator for Old Town Cape, and she is excited about the first annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in downtown Cape Girardeau, also scheduled for tonight, on Fountain Street. Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with live music from the Jerry Ford Ensemble and Christmas carolers.

Vines said the tree was donated to Old Town Cape, and will remain lighted in the Vasterling Suites courtyard near the Fountain and Broadway intersection, throughout the Christmas season.

"You see [a tree lighting event] in so many holiday movies," Vines said. "It's the one event that brings everyone together in unity."