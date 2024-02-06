All sections
April 12, 2019

Chip and Joanna Gaines to start a new television network

NEW YORK -- The lifestyle team of Chip and Joanna Gaines will launch their own Discovery-affiliated television network in the summer of 2020. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced the Gaines' channel Wednesday prior to a sales presentation to advertisers. There's no name yet. It will replace the current DIY network, which is seen in about 52 million homes in the United States...

The Associated Press
Joanna and Chip Gaines pose for a 2016 portrait in New York. The lifestyle team will launch their own Discovery-affiliated television network in the summer of 2020.
Joanna and Chip Gaines pose for a 2016 portrait in New York. The lifestyle team will launch their own Discovery-affiliated television network in the summer of 2020.Associated Press

NEW YORK -- The lifestyle team of Chip and Joanna Gaines will launch their own Discovery-affiliated television network in the summer of 2020.

Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced the Gaines' channel Wednesday prior to a sales presentation to advertisers. There's no name yet. It will replace the current DIY network, which is seen in about 52 million homes in the United States.

No programming was revealed, except for reruns of "Fixer Upper," the HGTV series that launched the Gaines' media career in Waco, Texas. Discovery said topics that will be covered include community, home, garden, food and wellness.

Allison Page, who currently runs HGTV, will be president of the joint venture between Discovery and Magnolia, the Gaines' company. There are also plans for a dedicated app and subscription streaming service.

Entertainment
