Children prefer TV for their viewing, but love other devices

NEW YORK -- Grace Ellis never has known a time when you needed a TV to watch TV.

The North Attleboro, Massachusetts, fifth-grader watches shows such as "Liv and Maddie," "Jessie" and "The Lodge" on her laptop, iPad and phone.

"Sometimes I watch TV in the car," she said. "I have ballet every day, so I watch on the way."

She has a TV in her bedroom that isn't hooked up to cable but is perfect for watching DVDs.

And the family's flat-screen has advantages of its own.

"It's much bigger," Grace said, "and on the couch, it's comfier."

Ever since freckle-faced puppet Howdy Doody ushered in children's television nearly 70 years ago, each new generation of viewers has been treated to a growing bounty of programs on a growing selection of gadgetry.

But nothing compares to the current wave: "The generation coming up now is used to having everything at their fingertips," said Stacey Lynn Schulman, an analyst at the Katz Media Group.

Why not? From birth, theirs has been a world of video digitally issuing from every screen. For them, any of those screens is just another screen, whether or not you call it "TV."

"When they love a (show), they love it in every form and on every platform," Nickelodeon president Cyma Zarghami said.

This keeps the bosses at each children's network scrambling to make sure wherever children turn their eyes, that network's programing will be there.

Even so, it may be surprising children still watch most television on, well, a television. As in: old-fashioned, linear, while-it's-actually-airing telecasts.

A new Nielsen study found in the fourth quarter of 2016, viewers age 2 to 11 averaged about 17 hours of live (not time-shifted) TV each week. Granted, that's a drop of about 90 minutes weekly from the year before. But by comparison, children in fourth quarter 2016 spent about 4 1/2 hours weekly watching video content on other devices.

"Linear TV is still the lion's share of where kids' time is spent," said Jane Gould, senior vice president for consumer insights for Disney Channel. "But it's important for us to be in all the other places where they are, as well."

One reason: Those other outlets can pave the way for a new program's arrival on linear TV.

Gould points to "Andi Mack," an ambitious comedy-drama that debuted on Disney Channel on April 7. Weeks before it landed there, the series could be sampled on digital platforms including the Disney Channel app, Disney.com, Disney Channel YouTube, iTunes, Amazon and Google Play.