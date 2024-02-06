Chicago police seek follow-up interview with Jussie Smollett

CHICAGO -- Chicago police said Sunday they're still seeking a follow-up interview with Jussie Smollett after receiving new information shifting their investigation of a reported attack on the "Empire" actor.

The trajectory of the investigation "shifted" after detectives questioned two brothers about the attack and released them late Friday without charges, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Saturday. He said police also reached out to Smollett's attorney to request another interview with him.

Guglielmi said Sunday the interview had not yet been conducted. He declined to comment on published reports police believe Smollett staged the assault or a grand jury may hear evidence in the case. The reports cited unnamed police sources.

"We're not confirming, denying or commenting on anything until we can talk to him and we can corroborate some information that we've gotten," he said.

Smollett, who is black and gay, has said he was physically attacked last month by two masked men shouting racial and anti-gay slurs and "This is MAGA country!" He said they looped a rope around his neck before running away as he was returning home from an early morning stop at a Subway restaurant in downtown Chicago. He said they also poured some kind of chemical on him.

Pamela Sharp, a spokeswoman for Smollett, said Sunday there were no updates "as of now." Another spokeswoman, Anne Kavanagh, later said she couldn't comment on whether Smollett had agreed to another interview.

Smollett's lawyers said late Saturday the actor felt "victimized" by reports he played a role in the assault, adding, "Nothing is further from the truth, and anyone claiming otherwise is lying." The statement from attorneys Todd Pugh and Victor P. Henderson also said Smollett would continue cooperating with police.

Police said they combed surveillance video in the heavily monitored area where Smollett said the attack occurred but were unable to find any footage of the incident. They did obtain images of two people they said they would like to question.

On Wednesday, Chicago police picked up the brothers at O'Hare International Airport as they returned from Nigeria. They described them as "suspects" in the assault, questioned them and searched their apartment.