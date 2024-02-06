Chicago police arrest suspects in attack on 'Empire' actor

CHICAGO -- The investigation into black actor Jussie Smollett's account of being beaten in a racist, anti-gay attack took another turn Friday when Chicago police said two men arrested in the case are also black.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the two were arrested for "probable cause" of committing assault and battery on the "Empire" cast member" but had not been charged as of Friday afternoon. Smollett, who is gay, has said two masked men beat him after shouting racial and homophobic slurs and tied a rope around his neck early Jan. 29.

The two suspects -- whom police previously had identified only as Nigerian brothers -- were picked up at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Wednesday and taken into custody after returning from Nigeria after police learned at least one of the men worked on "Empire," according to Guglielmi. He said he did not know what the man's job was on the television drama.

He confirmed a search warrant was executed at the Chicago apartment where the men lived but did not have any information about what exactly what police found.

Guglielmi's comments followed a furious 24 hours including local media reports the attack was a hoax. Police say those reports are unconfirmed. Producers of the television drama also disputed media reports Smollett's character, Jamal Lyon, was being written off the show, calling the idea "patently ridiculous."

Guglielmi reiterated Friday there was "no evidence to say that this is a hoax" and Smollett "continues to be treated by police as a victim, not a suspect."