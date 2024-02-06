Editor’s note: This story has been updated.

Sour, bitter and wheat beer — brewer DeWayne Schaaf knows how to make them all, and then some. With nearly 70 unique blends achieved, his love for hops is almost instinctive, having a taste for "very old-school, rustic" brews.

Schaaf's mixture of yeast, akin to hops and also an ingredient imperative to beer, is gaining around-the-world popularity. Within the last five years, Schaaf said his curiosity has gotten the best of him.

"A couple of my yeast blends are in, like, 35 breweries worldwide, 47 countries, six of the seven continents," he said while finishing up chalk work on a sandwich marquee board at Ebb and Flow Fermentations, a brewery he operates in downtown Cape Girardeau.

A Ste. Genevieve native, Schaaf moved to Cape Girardeau in 1998. In 2017, he accepted the reins of fine dining restaurant Celebrations in Cape Girardeau.

Brewer DeWayne Schaaf examines a bottle of beer Tuesday at Ebb and Flow Fermentations. TYLER GRAEF

Nearly four months ago he established Ebb and Flow Fermentations. The space provides Schaaf with the atmosphere to passionately create and test his craft beers.

Schaaf said his fascination with brewing began 15 years ago when his wife bought him his first home-brew kit.

"I don't know if she knew what she was getting herself into," he said with a grin.

His goal is to present a "different style of brewery" to the community, he said, through mixed fermentations, traditional styles, Norwegian yeast and invert sugar.

"There was a heavy, heavy beer influence in this town, but in 1940 it basically stopped," Schaaf said.