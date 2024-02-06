Charlotte Slinkard sews up Cape's past

It's up to docent and curator Charlotte Slinkard to stitch together pieces of history for display at the Cape River Heritage Museum in Cape Girardeau.

Slinkard of Cape Girardeau and her husband, Bill, have traveled to New Orleans and Quebec, she said, collecting chronological information from 19 research facilities.

They've served as volunteers for nearly six years at Cape River Heritage Museum.

"Someone came in and said, 'Cape Girardeau, that's an interesting name. Tell me about it.' And I realized I didn't know anything," Slinkard said of her early days at the museum.

She was determined to find out more.

A mannequin's costume is seen at the Cape Girardeau River Heritage Museum Friday, May 24, 2019, in Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF

Slinkard's love for days gone by was sparked by her first discovery on a rainy afternoon in Washington, D.C.: Jean-Baptiste Girardeau's service record, which proved he was a soldier, she said.

And "that started the whole thing," she said. "From there, we just began looking."

Slinkard loves to sew, and using pictures and historic descriptions, she assembles exhibits with mannequins dressed in time-specific attire.

She lays out the pieces to be sewn together in her home. It's a time-consuming process.

"It's easy to find pictures of the way French women dressed," she said. "They always wore a hat; they always covered their head. They never went out without their head covered in some way."

TYLER GRAEF ~ tgraef@semissourian.com Charlotte Slinkard, who is responsible for making the costumes for figures at the Cape Girardeau River Heritage Museum, is reflected in a painting Friday, May 24, 2019, at the museum in Cape Girardeau.

Girardeau was born in 1684 in Molins, France, which is "really old for this part of the county," she said.

"He came here in 1720," Slinkard said. "In 1722, he marries Madame Girardeau (Therese Nepven). I never knew he had a wife. And she has a fascinating story."

The model couple stands shoulder to shoulder, with Girardeau clad in a grey-white greatcoat lined and cuffed in deep blue with brass buttons. He also wears blue stockings, completed by white canvas gaiters and leather shoes -- and a tricorn hat.

His counterpart, Nepven, is dressed in a white and dark blue dress, floppy hat and a large gold cross necklace. She is holding one side of her dress in one hand and holding a basket of grapes and bread with the other.

"This is a replica, and it's pretty close," she said pointing to the display. "There are a lot of descriptions about how the coat was made and so forth, and also the fur trader."

She said the couple had two children, Jean Pierre and Pierre.

Jean Pierre Girardeau -- depicted by a bearded mannequin covered in pelts with fur in hand -- was born in 1723 at Kaskaskia in the Illinois Country of Louisiane. He was a soldier, fur trader and served as an interpreter for the English document.

According to Slinkard, there is ample documentation regarding how they were dressed.

"All these mannequins, when you buy one, they're 6-foot," Bill Slinkard said. "Well, these people were short. So I cut him down about three inches."

So, "Bill does a lot of the work," Charlotte Slinkard said with a laugh.

Slinkard said many times out-of-towners will visit the museum and inquire about Cape Girardeau, and she has to be very clear Cape Girardeau was never a French city, she said.