Charges dropped in Fats Domino theft case

Adonica Domino reported her father's silver coins stolen last July, and said she suspected Fontenot. He had been helping care for Domino. The singer and pianist born Antoine Domino Jr. passed away at age 89 seven months ago.

A detective determined Fontenot sold an antiques firm more than 200 $1 silver coins and Domino's 1986 passport.

Fontenot's attorney Michael Smith said the items were gifts from Domino, who Fontenot began playing drums for in the 1980s.