All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
EntertainmentMay 23, 2018
Charges dropped in Fats Domino theft case
HARVEY, La. -- Prosecutors won't pursue charges against a drummer accused of stealing rare coins and a passport from famed New Orleans musician Fats Domino. The New Orleans Advocate reported Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick's office dropped the case against 65-year-old Ernest "Box" Fontenot. Connick's office said Monday it didn't have sufficient evidence...
Associated Press

HARVEY, La. -- Prosecutors won't pursue charges against a drummer accused of stealing rare coins and a passport from famed New Orleans musician Fats Domino.

The New Orleans Advocate reported Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick's office dropped the case against 65-year-old Ernest "Box" Fontenot. Connick's office said Monday it didn't have sufficient evidence.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Adonica Domino reported her father's silver coins stolen last July, and said she suspected Fontenot. He had been helping care for Domino. The singer and pianist born Antoine Domino Jr. passed away at age 89 seven months ago.

A detective determined Fontenot sold an antiques firm more than 200 $1 silver coins and Domino's 1986 passport.

Fontenot's attorney Michael Smith said the items were gifts from Domino, who Fontenot began playing drums for in the 1980s.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentAug. 15
Matthew Perry's assistant among 5 people, including 2 doctor...
EntertainmentAug. 13
Iconic Christian band Newsboys set to energize Benton Speedw...
EntertainmentAug. 7
River Campus announces 18th season lineup; theater, symphony...
EntertainmentAug. 5
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo: A week of thrills, music and...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
EntertainmentAug. 5
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
EntertainmentAug. 1
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
EntertainmentJuly 25
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
EntertainmentJuly 25
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
EntertainmentJuly 25
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
EntertainmentJuly 24
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy