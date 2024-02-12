Chaim Topol, Israeli actor known for Fiddler's Tevye, dies

JERUSALEM -- Chaim Topol, a leading Israeli actor who charmed generations of theatergoers and movie-watchers with his portrayal of Tevye, the long-suffering and charismatic milkman in "Fiddler on the Roof," has died in Tel Aviv, Israeli leaders said Thursday. He was 87.

The cause was not immediately released.

Israeli leaders on Thursday tweeted their memories and condolences to Topol's family.

Israel's ceremonial president, Isaac Herzog, hailed Topol as "one of the most outstanding Israeli actors," who "filled the movie screens with his presence and above all entered deep into our hearts."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Topol's "contribution to Israeli culture will continue to exist for generations."

Chaim Topol speaks during an interview April 8, 2015, in Tel Aviv, Israel. Ariel Schalit ~ Associated Press, file

Chaim Topol speaks during an interview April 8, 2015, in Tel Aviv, Israel. Ariel Schalit ~ Associated Press, file

Benny Gantz, Israel's former minister of defense, praised Topol for helping Israelis connect to their roots.

"We laughed and cried at the same time over the deepest wounds of Israeli society," he wrote of Topol's performance.

Yair Lapid, head of Israel's opposition, said Topol taught Israelis "love of culture and love of the land."

Topol's charity, Jordan River Village, also announced his death, paying tribute to him as an "inspiration" whose "legacy will continue for generations to come."

A recipient of two Golden Globe awards and nominee for both an Academy Award and a Tony Award, Topol long has ranked among Israel's most decorated actors. More recently in 2015, he was celebrated for his contributions to film and culture with the Israel Prize for lifetime achievement, his country's most prestigious honor. Up until a few years ago, he remained involved in theater and said he still fielded requests to play Tevye.

Topol got his start in acting in a theatrical troupe in the Israeli army in the 1950s, where he met his future wife Galia. His first major breakthrough was the lead role in the 1964 hit Israeli film Sallah Shabati, about the hardships of Middle Eastern immigrants to Israel. The film made history as the first Israeli film to earn an Academy Award nomination and also gave Topol his first Golden Globe Award.