Celebrate at Crisp Museum in Cape

Stop by The Rosemary Berkel and Harry L. Crisp II Museum and celebrate family day with folktales, crafts and traditional music from Appalachia to the Ozark Mountains.
Where: The Rosemary Berkel and Harry L. Crisp II Museum, 518 S. Fountain St., Cape Girardeau
When: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday
How much: Free
