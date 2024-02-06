Case against R. Kelly may be stronger this time around

CHICAGO -- Tears streamed down R. Kelly's cheeks as a court official read a jury's not guilty verdict to all 14 counts of child pornography at his 2008 trial in Chicago. The R&B superstar had successfully dodged up to 15 years in prison and likely financial ruin.

Eleven years later, Kelly, now 52, is headed back to the same Cook County courthouse to face even more serious charges. He's due in bond court this weekend, when a judge will decide whether he can be released on bail pending trial.

A grand jury indictment unsealed Friday charges him with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. In 2008, there was one alleged victim. This time, there are four -- including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17 when the abuse allegedly occurred.

Most critically, this time, prosecutors seem to have victims willing to cooperate. If convicted, the Grammy Award-winning singer could be sentenced to up to 70 years behind bars.

Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, told The Associated Press in a phone interview Friday his client is devastated to be facing charges once again.

"He is extraordinarily disappointed and depressed," he said. "He is shell-shocked by this."

He added prosecutors had "succumbed to the court of public opinion, who've convicted him," adding Kelly looked forward to being acquitted at another trial.

One of Kelly's victims in the new case was allegedly assaulted by him within just a year or two after his 2008 trial ended; the other allegations date to the late 1990s and early 2000s, according to the indictment.

Prior to the 2008 trial, prosecutors didn't state publicly why they chose not to charge and try Kelly for sexual assault. But legal experts widely agreed it had to do with victim's unwillingness to testify. Child pornography was, or should have been, far easier to prove even without an alleged victim cooperating.