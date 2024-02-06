All sections
EntertainmentJune 7, 2019
Carrie Underwood wins at CMT Awards
By MESFIN FEKADU ~ Associated Press
Keith Urban performs "We Were" at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Keith Urban performs "We Were" at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.Mark Humphrey ~ Associated Press

Carrie Underwood extended her run as the most decorated act in the history of the CMT Music Awards with her 20th win Wednesday night.

Underwood won two prizes at the fan-voted show, including video of the year for "Cry Pretty" and female video of the year for "Love Wins."

"Fans, thank you so much. I saw you guys doing the Twitter parties and getting together and doing your thing and voting," she said. "None of us would be able to do any of what we do if not for you guys. You guys put us here. You guys keep us going. You guys let us live out our dreams."

When she won the first televised award of the night, Underwood acknowledged her husband's birthday (she is married to former hockey player Mike Fisher, who sat in the audience).

"It is my husband's birthday today -- look what they got you," she said.

The Grammy-winning country star also performed at the show honoring the year's best country music videos, which took place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town and Trombone Shorty kicked off the event with a performance of "Don't Threaten Me With a Good Time." More collaborative performances followed: Brett Young sang "Here Tonight" with Boyz II Men, even blending in some of the R&B group's "Water Runs Dry" for the performance. Sheryl Crow and Maren Morris teamed up onstage, while Tanya Tucker -- whose new album will be produced by Brandi Carlile -- sang "Delta Dawn" with the Grammy-winning Americana singer, Martina McBride, Trisha Yearwood, Lauren Alaina and more acts.

Keith Urban and Julia Michaels -- the pop singer who has co-written hits for Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and herself -- won collaborative video of the year for "Coming Home," while Kane Brown won male video of the year for "Lose It."

Luke Combs and R&B singer Leon Bridges -- who won his first Grammy this year -- won CMT performance of the year for "Beautiful Crazy" from the series "CMT Crossroads."

"First off, my beautiful fiance Nicole," Combs said, "thank you for inspiring this song."

