Carol Burnett gets inaugural Globes prize for TV achievement

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- More than 50 years after Carol Burnett became the first woman to host a variety sketch show, a stint that would last 11 years and make her a household name, the 85-year-old accepted the first Carol Burnett Award for lifetime achievement in television at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

"I am really gobsmacked by this," the emotional comedic icon said after accepting the award from fellow TV comedian Steve Carell.

Burnett described how she first fell in love with movies when she would see as many as eight a week with her grandmother, who raised her. When Burnett got her first TV set, she said: "I had a new love."