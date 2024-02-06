Cara Louise Band plays Cape tonight

The Cara Louise Band, a St. Louis "alt-country" group, will make a weekend run to Cape Girardeau to join their old friends The Big Idea at The Rude Dog Pub tonight.

The band's front-woman Cara Wegener studied mass communications at Southeast, and said she fell in love with the music scene that existed here at that time.

"That was when Pour House had 25-cent beers," she said. "We would grab a few of those and then go watch The Big Idea play all night at Broussard's. They would nail every cover we wanted to hear, from MGMT to Bob Dylan. There was a lot of crowd surfing."

Wegener said she kept a close friendship with the guys from The Big Idea after moving to St. Louis. She said her friends in Cape Girardeau, who were forming bands, inspired her to do the same. Wegener said their sound began when she decided some songs she had written on a trip to Nashville, Tennessee could use a band behind them.

"I think I am still finding my sound, and figuring out where I want to take it, so it's nice to see what other people can bring to the table," she said.

The Big Idea and The Cara Louise Band have gotten their groups together many times before, both here and at St. Louis venues, and have another show together in St. Louis in March.

Will Montgomery, lead guitar and back-up vocals for The Big Idea said each time they meet they pick up where they left off.