Cape West Cinema feels the force of 'The Last Jedi's' popularity

Even before "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" began what is expected to be a lengthy run, Kevin Dillon was feeling the force.

The Cape West Cinema general manager said he had never experienced, in his 32 years of overseeing the local operation, the volume of pre-sale tickets before the release of the eighth movie in the Star Wars series.

The stars definitely were aligning for the cinema, newly renovated with one of the all-time blockbuster collections ready to spit out one more intergalactic shock wave at the box office. It's enough to make even Darth Vader smile.

"For us, this is very exciting," Dillon said.

The second movie in the sequel trilogy, which followed the 2015 release of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," opened Thursday in theaters around the country.

Mark Hamill portrays Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which is in theaters today. Lucasfilm via AP

It also overran them.

In Cape, the movie played in 10 of the 14 auditoriums at Cape West Cinema. A total of 27 viewings played Thursday, well beyond the four to six showings for the average Thursday movie and about double the showings for other blockbuster movies, such as a Marvel release, Dillon said.

Some of the drama was playing out on the cinema's new SuperScreen DLX -- the complex's largest screen -- in its largest auditorium, which features the added audio speakers of Dolby Atmos, part of the extensive makeover after Marcus Theatres' acquisition of Wehrenberg late last year and being experienced for the first time by many in attendance.

Zacharie Gao, left, leans on his stormtrooper helmet next to Takumi Ogawa, right, before the 6 p.m. Thursday showing of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at Cape West Cinema in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

The renovation included DreamLounger recliners in all the auditoriums, updated concessions, signs and flooring, along with the addition of a restaurant, Zafiro's Express, and Take Five Lounge.

"Everything is brand-new and something people in this area ... they've probably never seen a theater with the amenities we now have to take advantage of," Dillon said. "So it's pretty exciting to be a part of that."

While the renovation is showcased, "The Last Jedi" is the main attraction.

Its release comes in the 40th anniversary of the original "Star Wars" movie, ranked No. 2 all-time at the domestic box office when adjusted for inflation, according to boxofficemojo.com. It trails only "Gone with the Wind." Written, directed and produced by George Lucas, "Star Wars" debuted in May 1977 and later became part four of an epic collection of three trilogies. The five subsequent Star Wars movies -- two in the original trilogy and a trilogy prequel -- also had May releases.

After The Walt Disney Company purchased Lucasfilms in 2012, however, the sequel trilogy was targeted for the holiday season, a prime time for movie-goers.

"There are always a lot of good products over the holiday season," said Dillon, who noted another anticipated movie "Ferdinand," an animation, opens next week.

Driven by such eclectic icons as Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Obi-Wan Kenobi, R2-D2, Chewbacca, Yoda, C-3PO, Vader and Princess Leia, the futuristic and timeless struggles between the forces of good and evil have become a four-decade entertainment phenomenon.