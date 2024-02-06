Cape West Cinema feels the force of 'The Last Jedi's' popularity

Even before "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" began what is expected to be a lengthy run, Kevin Dillon was feeling the force.
The Cape West Cinema general manager said he had never experienced, in his 32 years of overseeing the local operation, the volume of pre-sale tickets before the release of the eighth movie in the Star Wars series.
The stars definitely were aligning for the cinema, newly renovated with one of the all-time blockbuster collections ready to spit out one more intergalactic shock wave at the box office. It's enough to make even Darth Vader smile.
"For us, this is very exciting," Dillon said.
The second movie in the sequel trilogy, which followed the 2015 release of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," opened Thursday in theaters around the country.
It also overran them.
In Cape, the movie played in 10 of the 14 auditoriums at Cape West Cinema. A total of 27 viewings played Thursday, well beyond the four to six showings for the average Thursday movie and about double the showings for other blockbuster movies, such as a Marvel release, Dillon said.
Some of the drama was playing out on the cinema's new SuperScreen DLX -- the complex's largest screen -- in its largest auditorium, which features the added audio speakers of Dolby Atmos, part of the extensive makeover after Marcus Theatres' acquisition of Wehrenberg late last year and being experienced for the first time by many in attendance.
The renovation included DreamLounger recliners in all the auditoriums, updated concessions, signs and flooring, along with the addition of a restaurant, Zafiro's Express, and Take Five Lounge.
"Everything is brand-new and something people in this area ... they've probably never seen a theater with the amenities we now have to take advantage of," Dillon said. "So it's pretty exciting to be a part of that."
While the renovation is showcased, "The Last Jedi" is the main attraction.
Its release comes in the 40th anniversary of the original "Star Wars" movie, ranked No. 2 all-time at the domestic box office when adjusted for inflation, according to boxofficemojo.com. It trails only "Gone with the Wind." Written, directed and produced by George Lucas, "Star Wars" debuted in May 1977 and later became part four of an epic collection of three trilogies. The five subsequent Star Wars movies -- two in the original trilogy and a trilogy prequel -- also had May releases.
After The Walt Disney Company purchased Lucasfilms in 2012, however, the sequel trilogy was targeted for the holiday season, a prime time for movie-goers.
"There are always a lot of good products over the holiday season," said Dillon, who noted another anticipated movie "Ferdinand," an animation, opens next week.
Driven by such eclectic icons as Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Obi-Wan Kenobi, R2-D2, Chewbacca, Yoda, C-3PO, Vader and Princess Leia, the futuristic and timeless struggles between the forces of good and evil have become a four-decade entertainment phenomenon.
As has been the case throughout the Star Wars series, the promise of an age-old conflict, familiar characters, advanced special effects within a twisting storyline -- both backward and forward -- fuel the public appeal and continually drive the box-office numbers to new heights. Like the characters, the audience has become multigenerational.
"There's a lot of anticipation with all of the Star War movies," Dillon said. "It seems like now we're getting a lot of the younger generation coming in because they've seen different aspects of the Star Wars movies. They're getting a lot more interested. Now it's to the point it's all age ranges are coming to see the Star Wars."
Dillon said the movie will occupy seven of the theater's auditoriums today through Tuesday, and he expects an extended run in the range of six to eight weeks.
"When you get a movie this large, we're running expanded show times, especially opening weekend," Dillon said.
It will be a virtual "The Last Jedi" marathon during that period, with the first shows starting at 7 a.m. and the final starting at 2 a.m. -- the next morning. Among the viewing choices will be a 3-D format.
The theater, which now sells alcohol, is offering such drink specials as the Jedi Long Island, in addition to the classic theater staples.
"We go through a lot of supplies with this kind of crowd," Dillon said. "We order extra supplies to make sure we don't run out of anything."
He also said the theater has staffed extra personnel during the holiday season, which he termed "permanent positions" that will be carried into next year.
Dillon said he did not know how long the movie would play in the main auditorium, where all 132 of its seats are heated. He said those details are negotiated between "our film buyers" and the studio.
"Sometimes in the contracts, they will want you to run it for so many weeks in that SuperScreen format," Dillon said. "It just gives them better presentation of the movie."
Not that hardcore Star Wars fans needed it, but the "The Force Awakens" launched the Star Wars sequel trilogy at the box office in 2015. It's headed for a grand finale in December 2019, when the ninth movie is scheduled to be released.
At more than $900 million, "The Force Awakens" is the all-time highest grossing movie at the box office in U.S. history, according to boxofficemojo.com.
According to the site, it's among five Star Wars movies in the top 20 all-time in the U.S. when adjusted for inflation, coming in at No. 11 all-time. The others are "The Empire Strikes Back " at No. 13, "Return of the Jedi" at No. 16 and "The Phantom Menace" at No. 18.
Nationally, it's estimated the "The Last Jedi" could generate $400 million to $600 million at the box office before the close of 2017.
Dillon said the tickets went on sale two months ago, and they foreshadow another smash.
"I think the advance ticket sales are actually even better with this one, compared to previous years, so there is more anticipation for this movie and interest in it," he said.
