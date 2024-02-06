Nashville, Tennessee, has been good to Kent Goodson, a musician with ties to Cape Girardeau.

"I've had a long career," he said. "I've been really fortunate."

Goodson toured as keyboardist with country-music legend George Jones' band, The Jones Boys, for 28 years. During that time, he appeared on TV shows including "Hee Haw," "The Grand Ole Opry," "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson," "The Late Show with David Letterman," "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" and many others. He owns a small recording studio in Nashville where he has worked with countless talented artists. Most recently, he played piano with Paulette Carlson, singer for Highway 101, and David Frizzell on the "WSM Midnight Jamboree" radio show.

"I make it back to Cape maybe two or three times a year," he said, "and I always try to find time to work with local artists."

Recently, he's played several private parties in Cape Girardeau and been a guest with Bruce Zimmerman's Water Street Band at Port Cape Girardeau. He also has performed with Doug Rees at Stooges in Jackson and at a private party on the Fourth of July.

Musician Kent Goodson grew up in Cape Girardeau. Submitted photo

"I've known both of those guys a long time," Goodson said. "Not only are they both talented, they're also really good to work with, and we work well together. You look for that as a musician."

He said his style has evolved over the years. Where his sound was defined by the band's while playing with The Jones Boys, he lately has been experimenting with different artists' music and styles.

"I've been trying to branch out, trying to challenge myself with new sounds," he said. "I like Billy Joel for that, Frank Sinatra, 'Great American Songbook' songs, show tunes. I really have been spending a lot of time lately on smaller, solo shows around Nashville. I've slowed down with the traveling."

Goodson grew up in Cape Girardeau and graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1976 with a degree in social work.

"I probably would have done better with a degree in music, careerwise," he said. "Social work was a backup plan, but music degrees didn't really exist the way they do now."