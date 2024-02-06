Cape Jaycees to host 25th annual BBQ Fest today, Saturday

The Cape Girardeau Jaycees will host its 25th annual Cape BBQ Fest today and Saturday.

Jaycees member Steve Gipson said the barbecue competition will bring in grillers from across the country to Arena Park.

“We’ve had people come all the way from down south, Texas, Louisiana, stuff like that, in the past,” he said. “Right now, we have 40 teams coming in. And some of them are local, looking to compete with some of those more renowned, well-known barbecuers.”

The event is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society, which Gipson said helps draw top-tier barbecue artists.

“Unfortunately, we don’t get to taste any of their food or anything, because they have to leave it for the competition. I know that’s a big question we get asked, but they will actually be working all night preparing that food for the competition to be judged Saturday,” he said.

David Wallis prepares ribs for judging as Mike Fogus, right, and John Farmer assist him for the San Dangaro Porkers team Aug. 20, 2016, during the Cape BBQ Fest at Arena Park. Fred Lynch

But there will be plenty of food, Gipson said. Starting around 4:30 p.m. today, vendors will include Kebler’s Kitchen, Melting Company food truck, Port Cape Girardeau, Andy’s Sweet Tooth, Kona Ice and Minglewood Brewery.

Friday evening also will feature a cornhole tournament and music by the Mike Renick Band from 8 to 11 p.m.

While the barbecue contestants will be vying to win some of $10,000 in total prize money, the Jaycees will be raising money to help children in need.