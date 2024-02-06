All sections
August 18, 2017
Cape Jaycees to host 25th annual BBQ Fest today, Saturday
The Cape Girardeau Jaycees will host its 25th annual Cape BBQ Fest today and Saturday. Jaycees member Steve Gipson said the barbecue competition will bring in grillers from across the country to Arena Park. “We’ve had people come all the way from down south, Texas, Louisiana, stuff like that, in the past,” he said. “Right now, we have 40 teams coming in. And some of them are local, looking to compete with some of those more renowned, well-known barbecuers.”...
Tyler Graef
Earl Elders, left, and Mark Leganski of the Good Ole Boys team prepare ribs Aug. 20, 2016, during the Cape BBQ Fest at Arena Park.
Earl Elders, left, and Mark Leganski of the Good Ole Boys team prepare ribs Aug. 20, 2016, during the Cape BBQ Fest at Arena Park.Fred Lynch

The Cape Girardeau Jaycees will host its 25th annual Cape BBQ Fest today and Saturday.

Jaycees member Steve Gipson said the barbecue competition will bring in grillers from across the country to Arena Park.

“We’ve had people come all the way from down south, Texas, Louisiana, stuff like that, in the past,” he said. “Right now, we have 40 teams coming in. And some of them are local, looking to compete with some of those more renowned, well-known barbecuers.”

The event is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society, which Gipson said helps draw top-tier barbecue artists.

“Unfortunately, we don’t get to taste any of their food or anything, because they have to leave it for the competition. I know that’s a big question we get asked, but they will actually be working all night preparing that food for the competition to be judged Saturday,” he said.

David Wallis prepares ribs for judging as Mike Fogus, right, and John Farmer assist him for the San Dangaro Porkers team Aug. 20, 2016, during the Cape BBQ Fest at Arena Park.
David Wallis prepares ribs for judging as Mike Fogus, right, and John Farmer assist him for the San Dangaro Porkers team Aug. 20, 2016, during the Cape BBQ Fest at Arena Park.Fred Lynch

But there will be plenty of food, Gipson said. Starting around 4:30 p.m. today, vendors will include Kebler’s Kitchen, Melting Company food truck, Port Cape Girardeau, Andy’s Sweet Tooth, Kona Ice and Minglewood Brewery.

Friday evening also will feature a cornhole tournament and music by the Mike Renick Band from 8 to 11 p.m.

While the barbecue contestants will be vying to win some of $10,000 in total prize money, the Jaycees will be raising money to help children in need.

“All the money we raise and bring in from this event goes to the Toy Box drive,” Gipson said. “We help nearly 400 kids each year.”

Admission to the event is free, but there will be opportunities for attendees to make donations, Gipson said, including a few raffles.

“We’ll be raffling off a Smokin' Bros. grill. Tickets are $25,” he said. “The grill that they’re raffling off is an $1,100 grill, so it’s a great opportunity.”

He said it’s also an opportunity to give back to the community before the holiday rush.

“We get so busy around Christmastime, it’s hard to think about helping as many charities as you want to,” he said. “So this gives the public an opportunity to really be able to help out and also have fun, and do it in a way that’s not going to be pressing or timed or being pulled in 50 different directions.”

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573)388-3627

Pertinent address:

Arena Park, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

