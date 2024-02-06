Please God don't let me down

Would you please help me and my partners

'Cause I wanna make history now

I don't wanna be the one to preserve it

I wanna be famous

And I want my songs to be on every single playlist

And I'm starting to lose patience

Sitting here wondering if I will ever make it

Singer's still in high school, 1.0 GPA, community college, soon can get in the universities

I never claimed I'm cool, I'm just trying to reverse my fate

I will never battle or straddle the fence between this hate

You see this life has never been that easy

Zichler works at his home studio Thursday. BEN MATTHEWS

The above lines are from the song "I Wanna be Famous" from then-named rap artist Joey Z Wilde, recorded and released by Joey Zichler in 2013.

They're pronounced in a fast, rhythmic style to layered tracks of thumping bass, drums and techno sound, all created by the then-17-year-old.

Zichler is now 21 and recently has rebranded his name more concisely to "Wilde."

While his name has changed, his story and ambitions are much the same.

The former high-school dropout from Francis Howell North in St. Charles, Missouri, is ambitious as ever.

The kid with the "1.0 GPA" is big into motivational speakers, attends Cape College Center and is looking to graduate with an associate degree in general studies from Southeast Missouri State University next spring, then move to New York to pursue his musical dreams further.

True to his songs, he itches to be famous, and he's made some progress.

Joey Zichler works at his home studio Thursday in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

While he can walk down Broadway in Cape Girardeau anonymously for the most part, he can take on celebrity status at times.

Such occurrences are most likely to happen at night at such places as Pour House Pub, where a transformation can take place. The flat-screen TVs and sound system are vital in the metamorphosis, where Zichler and the rest of the crowd can see and hear Wilde's music videos, such as his most popular song, "Toast 2 the Exes."

It's one of three music videos Zichler has created in Cape Girardeau with the help of Reggie Miller, a former Southeast student who now lives and produces music videos in Atlanta.

For Zichler, captivated by marketing, promotion and the human psyche, it's an intriguing experience. He works for a marketing company -- J&L Marketing -- based in Louisville, Kentucky. Places such as Pour House can be somewhat of a petri dish for someone filled with ambition and fascinated by the making of image and fame.

His self-recorded music is targeted toward college-party crowds. At places such as Pour House, he's at ground zero.

"I'd say I'm a little more on the edgier side, a little too edgy for radio," said Zichler, who will be performing from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at The Tiki Hut in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois.

"I shot my first video, and Pour House started playing it on their TV screens, and from there, everything just kind of took off," Zichler said. "I was flying in the faces of all the college students. I'd go drinking at the bar, and people didn't know who I was at first, so you get to drink and hang out and actually see the vibe and see whether or not it changes when your song goes on. It was actually testing it on the people you want to hear it."

He said it's a surreal experience to see people mouthing the words to his music in public places, something he never envisioned when he started out as a bass player in a metal band at the age of 15.

He claims to have been nothing special on the bass, the youngest member of a band that featured just one other member still in high school. By his description, he was "the guy in the back" who did no vocals. Young, with high-school connections, his area of expertise was promotions and arranging shows.