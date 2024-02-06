Cape Championship Wrestling celebrates its one-year anniversary Saturday night with a wrestling show at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau, an event founder Ken Murphy is excited about.

Each month, Cape Championship Wrestling, or CCW, holds a wrestling show, either at the Arena Building or at a traveling show.

"Our goal and plan from day one, along with putting on a high-quality show for all ages, was to get local businesses involved, showing them the 400 core fans from Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois, even western Kentucky and Tennessee that come visit our shows every month and become very loyal," Murphy said. "We want to be able to create an atmosphere where we're sharing that loyalty of our fans with local businesses."

"For the last year, we have been working to create a monthly show we want to present here in Cape Girardeau," Murphy said, adding the show has been taken on the road.

"As the year comes to an end, we would like to find our way to Chaffee for a show, Dexter, Sikeston, New Madrid," Murphy said. "But Cape's our home. The Arena Building has been very good to us."

Brandon Barbwire celebrates his victory over Sexy Sarge O'Riley on July 16, 2016, at the Cape Championship Wrestling at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

Murphy said CCW typically has no problem selling out its 350 floor seats for its regular monthly shows, but for the anniversary show, it is debuting company box seats in the bleachers.

Organizers will curtain off the boxes with the big blue curtains, Murphy said, and put tables and chairs at the rail.

"The bleachers provided us an opportunity to sell more tickets than the floor tickets, but it also spreads the fan base out, and energy can get lost up there," Murphy said. "We're looking to grow where someone might want to come have a different experience, sitting up."

Murphy said he sees his role with CCW as community outreach, of building relationships not only between local businesses and fans, but among the fans themselves.

"My job is to continue to reach out to the community and local businesses, sharing the experience like with Cape Comic Con," Murphy said.

Ken Murphy, promoter of Cape Championship Wrestling, speaks to the crowd July 16, 2016, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

Murphy is quick to point out he does not create the content.

"Not only do I not create it from a putting the show together standpoint, but I don't participate either," he said, laughing.

Murphy said he's focused on developing partnerships with people who can bring a lot of talent and resources to CCW.

Jason Wells handles talent and show content, Murphy said.

"He puts the pieces together, makes sure all the matches make sense. He's very, very good at it."

Lee Montgomery handles social media, Murphy said, and excels at it. Montgomery introduced him to Wells, Murphy said.

The production manager, Barry Karafa, also works on the design aspect.

"Founding the company was simple. Getting the right people on board to create the shows and put them on was the challenging part," Murphy said.

Murphy said the past year has been fun, challenging and rewarding.