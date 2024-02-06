Cape Championship Wrestling celebrates its one-year anniversary Saturday night with a wrestling show at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau, an event founder Ken Murphy is excited about.
Each month, Cape Championship Wrestling, or CCW, holds a wrestling show, either at the Arena Building or at a traveling show.
"Our goal and plan from day one, along with putting on a high-quality show for all ages, was to get local businesses involved, showing them the 400 core fans from Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois, even western Kentucky and Tennessee that come visit our shows every month and become very loyal," Murphy said. "We want to be able to create an atmosphere where we're sharing that loyalty of our fans with local businesses."
"For the last year, we have been working to create a monthly show we want to present here in Cape Girardeau," Murphy said, adding the show has been taken on the road.
"As the year comes to an end, we would like to find our way to Chaffee for a show, Dexter, Sikeston, New Madrid," Murphy said. "But Cape's our home. The Arena Building has been very good to us."
Murphy said CCW typically has no problem selling out its 350 floor seats for its regular monthly shows, but for the anniversary show, it is debuting company box seats in the bleachers.
Organizers will curtain off the boxes with the big blue curtains, Murphy said, and put tables and chairs at the rail.
"The bleachers provided us an opportunity to sell more tickets than the floor tickets, but it also spreads the fan base out, and energy can get lost up there," Murphy said. "We're looking to grow where someone might want to come have a different experience, sitting up."
Murphy said he sees his role with CCW as community outreach, of building relationships not only between local businesses and fans, but among the fans themselves.
"My job is to continue to reach out to the community and local businesses, sharing the experience like with Cape Comic Con," Murphy said.
Murphy is quick to point out he does not create the content.
"Not only do I not create it from a putting the show together standpoint, but I don't participate either," he said, laughing.
Murphy said he's focused on developing partnerships with people who can bring a lot of talent and resources to CCW.
Jason Wells handles talent and show content, Murphy said.
"He puts the pieces together, makes sure all the matches make sense. He's very, very good at it."
Lee Montgomery handles social media, Murphy said, and excels at it. Montgomery introduced him to Wells, Murphy said.
The production manager, Barry Karafa, also works on the design aspect.
"Founding the company was simple. Getting the right people on board to create the shows and put them on was the challenging part," Murphy said.
Murphy said the past year has been fun, challenging and rewarding.
Moving forward, Murphy said, CCW is looking to produce a television version of its live show, and grow in that direction.
"Everything culminates at the biggest show of the year, the Comic Con show," Murphy said. "The plan was to start a really high-quality wrestling program that would run through the year, and it's grown to all of these wonderful things."
Murphy said he thinks CCW will be on equal footing with Cape Comic Con, which he also organizes every year.
Talent coordinator Wells will continue to bring in top talent, Murphy said.
"Last year, we had [nationally recognized wrestler] Matt Hardy, and we'll continue that," Murphy said.
That's not to say CCW will focus on bringing in the big names, however.
"Jason will continue to bring in top talent and lots of surprises," Murphy said, "nationally recognized wrestlers from time to time, but Jason has preached from day one, our show and talent and connections on a monthly basis, that's truly what drives our fans to come back."
Do they love having the bump in attendance when a regional or national star comes in?
"Absolutely, but CCW is much more than just bringing in one-shot talent," he said. "It's what we do on a monthly basis to create that entertainment that we think 300-plus fans come to see."
And attend they do. Murphy said a lot of people bring their children and grandchildren for the show.
"People come early, visit, connect, enjoy the show just like you would if you were going to any other entertainment," Murphy said.
The combination of a little bit of escapism and a little departure from daily life resonates with people, Murphy said.
"We've been really fortunate," Murphy said, and take seriously the fact many people bring their children to the show.
"It's really important to take that into account for a general-audience show," Murphy said
Murphy said CCW held a benefit show in May, partnering with Lawless Harley-Davidson, and raised $2,200 for the charity.
"That's something we'll continue to do," Murphy said.
Doors will open at 6 p.m., with matches beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Arena Building. Tickets are available online at www.capewrestling.com/tickets.html.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Pertinent address:
410 Kiwanis Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.