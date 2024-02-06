All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
September 15, 2017

Cape Central choir program to hold reunion

The choir program at Cape Girardeau Central High School will hold a reunion to coincide with this evening's homecoming game at the high school, 1000 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau. Retired longtime choir director Judy Williams Johnson will be in attendance and will conduct a performance of the national anthem and Central alma mater before the game...

Southeast Missourian

The choir program at Cape Girardeau Central High School will hold a reunion to coincide with this evening's homecoming game at the high school, 1000 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau. Retired longtime choir director Judy Williams Johnson will be in attendance and will conduct a performance of the national anthem and Central alma mater before the game.

Additionally, a free concert will be at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Kinder Performance Hall at the high school. All alumni of the choir are encouraged to join in the homecoming-game performance and subsequent concert. More details can be found on the Facebook page CHS Choir Reunion.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Pertinent address:

1000 S. Silver Springs Road, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall p...
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks disp...
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
EntertainmentJan. 22
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
EntertainmentJan. 16
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy