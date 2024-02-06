Cape Central choir program to hold reunion

The choir program at Cape Girardeau Central High School will hold a reunion to coincide with this evening's homecoming game at the high school, 1000 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau. Retired longtime choir director Judy Williams Johnson will be in attendance and will conduct a performance of the national anthem and Central alma mater before the game.

Additionally, a free concert will be at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Kinder Performance Hall at the high school. All alumni of the choir are encouraged to join in the homecoming-game performance and subsequent concert. More details can be found on the Facebook page CHS Choir Reunion.