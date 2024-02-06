Cape Anime Con schedule announced

The two-day schedule for Cape Girardeau's inaugural Cape Anime Con on Sept. 21 and 22 at the Arena Building is set. Organizer Ken Murphy said the event will include a maid cafe, anime improv, cosplay and voice acting -- and a costume contest.

Murphy said he contacted Blake Turpin and Greyhawke Gamers Guild for an "exclusive plan" of activities.

The costume contest -- a Cape Comic Con tradition -- also will be part of Cape Anime Con on Sept. 21.

"There is a ton of work and a ton of pride and showmanship that goes into the actual making of these characters that they have watched in the anime world," Murphy said of the "super elaborate costumes."

New to Murphy and possibly to Cape Girardeau, is a maid cafe.

Maid cafes are a subcategory of cosplay restaurants found mainly in Japan. In these cafes, waitresses dressed in maid costumes act as servants.

"I reached out to these fans and asked all kinds of questions as to what they want to see and what they want to do," he said.

But all activities, he said, will be centered around anime.