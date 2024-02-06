All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
August 2, 2019

Cape Anime Con schedule announced

The two-day schedule for Cape Girardeau's inaugural Cape Anime Con on Sept. 21 and 22 at the Arena Building is set. Organizer Ken Murphy said the event will include a maid cafe, anime improv, cosplay and voice acting -- and a costume contest. Murphy said he contacted Blake Turpin and Greyhawke Gamers Guild for an "exclusive plan" of activities...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Gwen Beine, 12, cosplaying as Neo Queen Serenity, poses for a photo with Morgan Comnick, cosplaying as Sailor V, both from "Sailor Moon," on April 21, 2018, at the Cape Comic Con at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
Gwen Beine, 12, cosplaying as Neo Queen Serenity, poses for a photo with Morgan Comnick, cosplaying as Sailor V, both from "Sailor Moon," on April 21, 2018, at the Cape Comic Con at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.Southeas Missourian

The two-day schedule for Cape Girardeau's inaugural Cape Anime Con on Sept. 21 and 22 at the Arena Building is set. Organizer Ken Murphy said the event will include a maid cafe, anime improv, cosplay and voice acting -- and a costume contest.

Murphy said he contacted Blake Turpin and Greyhawke Gamers Guild for an "exclusive plan" of activities.

The costume contest -- a Cape Comic Con tradition -- also will be part of Cape Anime Con on Sept. 21.

"There is a ton of work and a ton of pride and showmanship that goes into the actual making of these characters that they have watched in the anime world," Murphy said of the "super elaborate costumes."

New to Murphy and possibly to Cape Girardeau, is a maid cafe.

Maid cafes are a subcategory of cosplay restaurants found mainly in Japan. In these cafes, waitresses dressed in maid costumes act as servants.

"I reached out to these fans and asked all kinds of questions as to what they want to see and what they want to do," he said.

But all activities, he said, will be centered around anime.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cape Anime Con Gaming Schedule

Sept. 21

  • 10 to 11 a.m. Magic in Japanese
  • 11 a.m. to noon King of Tokyo (two to six players/30 minutes/8 and older)
  • Noon to 1 p.m. Sushi Go (two to five players/15 minutes/8 and older)
  • 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Machi Koro (two to four players/30 minutes/10 and older)
  • 3 to 4 p.m. Sushi Roll (two to five players/20 minutes/ 8 and older)
  • 4 to 5 p.m. King of Tokyo (two to six players/30 minutes/8 and older)
  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Japanese-themed game library

Pokemon tournament

  • 10 to 11 a.m. registration and open play
  • 11 to 11:40 a.m. Round 1 (40 minutes)
  • 11:40 to 11:50 a.m. break (10 minutes)
  • 11:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Round 2 (40 minutes)
  • 12:30 to 12:40 p.m. break (10 min.)
  • 12:40 to 1:20 p.m. Round 3 (40 minutes)
  • 2:30 to 5 p.m. learn to play and open play

Cape Anime Con Programming

Sept. 21

  • Anime Improv
  • Make Your Own Anime & Manga
  • Do You Know Ghibli?

Sept. 22

  • Cosplay Crash Course
  • Hilarious Voice Acting

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 22
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to head...
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy