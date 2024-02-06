Bruno Mars sweeps the Grammys, winning top album and song

NEW YORK -- Bruno Mars went six for six at the Grammys, winning all of the awards he was nominated for with his energetic and upbeat '90s-inspired R&B album.

Mars won album of the year for "24K Magic," record of the year for the title track, and song of the year for the No. 1 hit, "That's What I Like," on Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"Oh, my God. Thank you guys so much. Wow," Mars said. "I'd like to dedicate this award to (songwriters like Babyface, Teddy Riley Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis)."

Mars now has won 11 career Grammys.

Jay-Z, the leading nominee with eight, walked away empty handed. He lost in the rap categories to Kendrick Lamar, who won five awards, including best rap album for "DAMN." and best rap song for "HUMBLE." He has a career total of 12 Grammys.

Kesha, center, performs "Praying" as, from left, Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day and Julia Michaels provide backup vocals at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. Matt Sayles ~ Invision/AP

"This is special man. I got a lot of guys in this building that I still idolize today," said Lamar, naming Jay-Z, Nas and Diddy as inspirations.

At the end, Lamar closed with: "Jay for president."

Lamar kicked off the Grammys with a powerful and poignant performance featuring video screens displaying a waving American flag behind him, as background dancers dressed as army soldiers marched and moved behind. He was joined Sunday by U2's Bono and The Edge, and also Dave Chappelle -- who told jokes in between Lamar's performance.

At one point, Lamar's background dancers, dressed in red, were shot down as he rapped lyrics, later coming back to life as fire burst to end the six-minute performance.

But the night's top performer was Kesha, who gave a passionate performance with the help of powerful women behind her, including the Resistance Revival Chorus.

Kendrick Lamar, center, performs at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. Matt Sayles ~ Invision/AP

She was joined by Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels, Andra Day and Bebe Rexha for her Grammy-nominated song, "Praying." Dressed in white, they won over the audience and hugged at the song's end as some audience members cried, including Hailee Steinfeld.

Kesha, who earned her first pair of Grammy nominations this year, has been in a legal war with former producer and mentor Dr. Luke. Janelle Monae introduced the performance with strong words.

"We come in peace but we mean business. To those who would dare try to silence us, we offer two words: Time's Up," Monae said. "It's not just going on in Hollywood. It's not just going on in Washington. It's here in our industry, too."

Before the performance, Maren Morris, Eric Church and Brothers Osborne performed an emotional rendition of Eric Clapton's "Tears In Heaven" -- written after his son died -- in honor of the 58 people who died at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas last year. The names of the victims were displayed behind them as they performed.

The performances were two of the show's serious moments. Dozens of artists and music industry players also sported white roses in support of the Time's Up and #MeToo movements against sexual abuse and harassment.