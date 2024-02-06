In a darkened room at Port Cape Girardeau on a Tuesday evening, songwriters sit with their instruments while a patient local musician listens and nods.

It's Songwriter's Night, which guitarist and songwriter Bruce Zimmerman said was started about two years ago to encourage songwriting in the area.

"The only rule we have is no cover songs. It has to be original material," Zimmerman said.

Songs may be any style or form, he added.

"Doc at Port Cape has been good about providing a venue for it," Zimmerman said.

Bruce Zimmerman performs Tuesday during Songwriter's Night at Port Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

"It's something I enjoy doing," he added. "It helps me, too, because it encourages me to write, myself. I don't want to just go down there every week and do the same songs. It inspires me a little bit, and it's been really nice to watch some of the regulars, how they grow and progress as writers."

Besides that, he said, there's the input performers get from each other and the experience of watching each other.

"Some are better at writing than performing," he said, "and some are good performers trying to work on their songs."

There's no seniority at Songwriter's Night, Zimmerman said.

Order is determined by a sign-up sheet, and if all songwriters play their allotted three songs before their three-hour time limit is up, they start over from the beginning, he added.

Zimmerman said it's not about showing off.

"We try to make it available to people at different talent levels," he said. "Otherwise, I think instead of encouraging people, you could discourage them. The only way I know how to do it is to be as fair as I can."

Zimmerman said he's been to other songwriter's nights, in Nashville, Tennessee, for example, and while he's loosely based this version on their rules, he acknowledged he has left off some of the things he didn't like.

"Some of those are really controlled, and if one guy's better, he gets more. I wanted to avoid that," he said. "Not put a lot of limitations on it."

Zimmerman said he's found ways to be around music all his life.

"My father was a musician, so he showed me the basics, chords and things, when I was about 5 years old," Zimmerman said.

He was in a band growing up in Bernie, Missouri, with his brother and cousins.

"I haven't been out of a band since I was 9 years old," Zimmerman said, laughing. "I always played."

By the time he was 20, he was on the road, playing, he said, but as time went on and he got older, he had a family, so he worked a lot of different jobs to supplement his income.

But through it all, he never stopped playing.

"I play now for the same reason that I did when I started: Because I just enjoy it," Zimmerman said. "But the longer you play and get better at your craft, the more joy you can have out of it because you've already put in all the work of learning and everything."

It's not a simple matter of just picking up an instrument and taking off with it, Zimmerman said.

"It takes hours and hours and years and years of dedication," he said.