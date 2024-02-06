Bruce Brown, whose 'Endless Summer' redefined surfing, dies

LOS ANGELES -- Bruce Brown, whose 1966 surfing documentary "The Endless Summer" molded the image of the surfer as a seeker of adventure and fulfillment and transformed the sport, has died. He was 80.

Brown died of natural causes Sunday in Santa Barbara, said Alex Mecl, general manager of Bruce Brown Films.

Along with the music of the Beach Boys, Brown took surfing from a quirky hobby to a fundamental part of American culture.

Surfers largely had been portrayed as beach-blanket buffoons in the mindless party movies of the early 1960s.

Then came Brown and "The Endless Summer" with his beautiful, soulful story of surfers on a quest for fulfillment -- an image that became emblazoned on the cultural psyche.

"His timing, everything, was perfect," said legendary big-wave surfer Greg Noll, a friend of Brown's since they were young and a fellow filmmaker.

People were interested in surfing, and Brown took it to a new level, Noll said Tuesday.

"Thank you for showing us the world as you saw it, Bruce Brown," Kelly Slater, 11-time world champion surfer, said in an Instagram post Monday. "There are never enough words to say goodbye properly."

Brown, who took up surfing in the early 1950s, had made five other documentaries about the sport before "The Endless Summer," including 1958's "Slippery When Wet" and 1960's "Barefoot Adventure."

Like all the others, it was shot on a tiny budget with Brown performing nearly every duty, from camera operator to narrator.

The film follows two surfers, Robert August and Mike Hynson, as they hop hemispheres to constantly surf wherever it is summer, from Hawaii to Australia to South Africa to Senegal.

"He had a great theme," Noll said.