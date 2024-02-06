Broadcast TV's reduced role made clear in fall presentations

They never even made it onto the stage.

There were constant reminders of the diminished influence of broadcast television networks this past week, when entertainment companies Paramount, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBC Universal and Fox hawked their upcoming wares to advertisers in flashy New York presentations.

None was more glaring than the fact Craig Erwich and Kelly Kahl, chiefs of the ABC and CBS entertainment divisions, watched from the sidelines. Erwich was replaced by a boss with broader responsibilities, and NBC doesn't even have an entertainment president; instead, there's an executive who oversees several networks and streaming.

Broadcasters once owned the week, revealing their fall schedules to much fanfare. They're now almost afterthoughts in bloated presentations where the action is now in streaming, and in the coming shakeout over how advertising will invade that format.

Yet with their plans, ABC, CBS and NBC -- Fox didn't even bother to release a fall schedule -- show they clearly know their new place in the entertainment world.

Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, left, and John Larroquette as Dan Fielding, in a scene from "Night Court," a comedy series debuting this fall. Jordin Althaus ~ NBC via AP

"How do you not recognize reality?" said Garth Ancier, former entertainment president at NBC and Fox. "All of the networks are basically recognizing reality with their schedules. They're not saying, 'We're going to build the audience back.'"

Twenty years ago, the networks were coming off a season where three scripted programs -- "Friends," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and "ER" -- all averaged more than 22 million viewers per episode. This season, "NCIS" and "FBI" are, barely, the only such shows to exceed 10 million, the Nielsen company said.

In April, a broadcast television network was being watched less than 25% of the time that an American household had a TV on, Nielsen said. The rest of the time was spent on cable networks, streaming, gaming, DVR use or videos.

With premium cable in its salad days and streaming still a dream, the network programmers in 2002 spent freely and took chances. ABC, CBS and NBC introduced 19 new scripted programs, eight of them comedies, on their fall schedules that year.

This year, they plan just seven new scripted shows for the fall. NBC's star vehicle for George Lopez and his daughter, "Lopez vs. Lopez," is the only comedy.

Hilary Swank in a scene from the new series "Alaska." Darko Sikman ~ ABC via AP

"We have officially turned the page now. Everyone sees that we are not going back to the network era," said Aaron Barnhart, a veteran critic and author of the book "Primetimer Guide to Streaming TV." "In some ways, it's just the culmination of a culture shift that happened when everybody first start hooking up to cable TV."

Even Ancier, a creature of network TV who also worked for Walt Disney Studios and the WB, is now advising developers of an app to help people keep track of their favorite shows on streaming services.