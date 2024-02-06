All sections
June 28, 2019

Britney Spears' conservatorship sues blogger

LOS ANGELES -- The conservatorship overseeing Britney Spears' personal life and career sued the creator of a blog devoted to the pop superstar Wednesday in an increasingly aggressive effort to push back against the so-called "Free Britney" movement, which alleges the singer is being controlled against her will...

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- The conservatorship overseeing Britney Spears' personal life and career sued the creator of a blog devoted to the pop superstar Wednesday in an increasingly aggressive effort to push back against the so-called "Free Britney" movement, which alleges the singer is being controlled against her will.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles alleges Anthony Elia, who runs the website Absolute Britney, has falsely claimed the court-ordered conservatorship has manipulated Spears' Instagram account to make her appear more troubled and in need of help than she actually is.

"It is time for the conspiracy theories about Britney Spears' well-being and the mob #FreeBritney movement to stop," the lawsuit states in its opening line.

Elia's blog and its social media accounts have played a key role in the "Free Britney" phenomenon, a group of fans who say on social media and in public protests the singer is being controlled against her will by her father Jaime, who serves as her conservator, and she is surreptitiously seeking help to free herself.

The suit alleges Elia "has made it his mission to spread false and malicious lies on the internet about Britney, her conservatorship and her team, including those around Britney are harming her and not acting in her best interests."

A message sent through the blog and an email seeking comment from Elia were not immediately returned.

The suit comes two weeks after the conservatorship for similar reasons sought and received a five-year restraining order against Spears' former manager Sam Lutfi. It prohibits him from trying to undermine the conservatorship by contacting members of the Spears family or writing disparaging posts on social media.

A conservatorship, known in some states as a guardianship, is normally reserved for those who are severely debilitated. One was established for Spears 11 years ago during her very public meltdown, and has been kept in place ever since. The arrangement has increasingly come under attack from fans, who have grown especially loud about it in recent months.

Entertainment
