Britney Spears' conservatorship sues blogger

LOS ANGELES -- The conservatorship overseeing Britney Spears' personal life and career sued the creator of a blog devoted to the pop superstar Wednesday in an increasingly aggressive effort to push back against the so-called "Free Britney" movement, which alleges the singer is being controlled against her will.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles alleges Anthony Elia, who runs the website Absolute Britney, has falsely claimed the court-ordered conservatorship has manipulated Spears' Instagram account to make her appear more troubled and in need of help than she actually is.

"It is time for the conspiracy theories about Britney Spears' well-being and the mob #FreeBritney movement to stop," the lawsuit states in its opening line.

Elia's blog and its social media accounts have played a key role in the "Free Britney" phenomenon, a group of fans who say on social media and in public protests the singer is being controlled against her will by her father Jaime, who serves as her conservator, and she is surreptitiously seeking help to free herself.